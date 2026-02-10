News

Home » News

Morning Fix: JMPD not involved in operation that killed alleged Nigerian drug dealer – MMC | Ramaphosa, lift South Africa higher

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

4 minute read

10 February 2026

08:31 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 10 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

Joburg MMC slams reports JMPD part of operation in which Nigerian drug dealer was killed

Picture: File

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

This morning our morning fix kicks off with news of Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku. He has slammed reports that the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) was part of an operation where an alleged Nigerian drug dealer was killed.

The incident apparently occurred while ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, was participating in the operation. Notably, he was also filming his Moja Love TV show, Sizokthola.

CONTINUE READING: JMPD not involved in operation that killed alleged Nigerian drug dealer – MMC

Ramaphosa, lift South Africa higher

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

For those of us who can remember the ’80s and ’90s, it is difficult to reconcile the bearded firebrand unionist from the National Union of Mineworkers. He once roused his comrades to take on the bosses, as well as the apartheid state. Yet now, he is the ponderous, bland politician who is our president.

Revolutions often lose their way, so it is said – and many are the rabid left-wingers toned down by single malt-fed comfort.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa, lift South Africa higher

Sefako Makgatho students disrupt classes over unpaid allowances

Photo taken in Nis, Serbia

Students at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa temporarily disrupted classes as they embarked on protest action. This was part of a total shutdown declared by the student representative council to demand payment of outstanding student allowances.

SRC president Mthokozisi Dlamini said the allowances have not been paid. This is despite the academic programme having started over a month ago.

CONTINUE READING: Sefako Makgatho students disrupt classes over unpaid allowances

Joburg Day Zero: Residents ‘effectively living under day zero conditions’

Running on empty. Picture: AFP/Franck Fife

As the hot weather continues unabated in Gauteng, civil society group WaterCAN has warned Johannesburg is facing a widespread and escalating water crisis. Residents across the city are “effectively living under day zero conditions.”

RELATED ARTICLES

CONTINUE READING: Joburg Day Zero: Residents ‘effectively living under day zero conditions’

DBE still awaiting probe into alleged employment programme overpayments in North West

Landscape of a gravel road with a road sign reading Welcome to the North West Province. Picture: iStock

The department of basic education (DBE) is allegedly still waiting for the North West department of education. It has yet to investigate alleged irregular overpayments made to senior officials involved in the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI). These concerns were formally raised more than six months ago.

CONTINUE READING: DBE still awaiting probe into alleged employment programme overpayments in North West

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Department of Basic Education (DBE) Johannesburg CBD (Joburg) Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News City of Ekurhuleni’s legal head denies receiving ‘loyalty bonus’ for protecting EMPD’s Mkhwanazi
News Paul O’Sullivan to testify in person at parliament’s ad hoc committee
Cricket Key players: Five members of the Proteas squad to watch at the T20 World Cup
Politics Msimanga seen as serious challenger in race for DA party leadership
News SIU ordered to return super cars believed to belong to tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News