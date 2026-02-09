‘Nigerian suspect shot’ during ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo anti-drug operation in Linden

ActionSA defended the use of force during the operation.

ActionSA have reported that a Nigerian national suspected of involvement in drug trafficking was shot during an anti-drug operation in Linden, the North of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The incident apparently occurred while the party’s Ekurhuleni Mayoral Candidate, Councillor Xolani Khumalo, was participating in the operation while filming his Moja Love TV show, Sizokthola.

The party defended the use of force during the operation, framing it as a necessary response to what it describes as entrenched criminal networks that have long operated with impunity in the metropolitan area.

“We are facing violent resistance from drug syndicates, but we must push forward to rid our communities of this scourge,” said Khumalo.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the incident.

He said a case of murder was registered for investigation.

“Investigations are underway. No one has been arrested yet,” Sibeko told The Citizen.

Production team involved in shooting

According to Sibeko, the police reported to the scene on Sunday.

“Preliminary investigation showed that there was a production company filming in the area and that there were shots fired, allegedly by the production team’s security,” Sibeko detailed.

Sibeko added that the production team fled to the police station “when a group of people were starting to protest”.

ActionSA defends decisive action against drug syndicates

ActionSA said the shooting reflects the broader challenge of confronting organised crime in communities that have been terrorised by drug-related violence and intimidation.

“For too long, drug syndicates have terrorised our communities through violence, intimidation and total disregard for the law,” Khumalo said.

“ActionSA will continue to support every decisive and lawful measure to dismantle this scourge and confront the violent resistance of criminals who have grown comfortable believing they are untouchable.”

The party emphasised that such operations form part of its broader commitment to restoring law and order in Ekurhuleni, which it characterises as having descended into lawlessness under previous administrations.

“That era must and will end,” Khumalo added.

ALSO READ: ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo granted bail

Safety and law enforcement central to party’s action plan

The party has characterised Ekurhuleni as having become a “de facto mafia state” and committed to deploying every available resource to address what it describes as systemic criminal activity in the metropolitan area.

The party has outlined a comprehensive approach to tackling crime, including reforming the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

READ NEXT: Mashaba says merger talks with Operation Dudula are still in the pipeline