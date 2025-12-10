Morning Fix: KZN man gets double life for taxi assistant’s murder | Ramokgopa approves Eskom unbundling plan

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 10 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with a 28-year-old man being sentenced to two terms of life plus 25 years in jail for the murder of a taxi assistant. It also involves the attempted murder of a taxi boss in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Samkelo Dumisa appeared in the Esikhaleni Regional Court in KZN on Monday, where the sentence was handed down

Ramokgopa approves Eskom unbundling plan, but municipal debt a hurdle

Picture: iStock

Eskom’s unbundling plan has been revised to include a fourth subsidiary, Eskom Green. The utility hopes to complete the process by 2030.

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, approved Eskom’s revised unbundling strategy. This marks a further step in restructuring South Africa’s electricity supply industry in line with the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act (ERAA).

Three, including close relative of Flagstaff School principal, arrested for his murder

Picture: iStock

Three people, including the close relative of a 59-year-old principal, have been arrested for his murder in Limpopo.

The principal from Flagstaff School was murdered in front of his family on 19 November. This occurred just before 8pm, in his Siphaqeni homestead.

The sacred art of standing in queues

Feet of people in casual clothes waiting patiently in line. Picture: iStock

There are three things you can count on in South Africa, I told a friend: potholes, load shedding and queues – long, winding, soul-sapping queues.

Some countries measure their greatness in gross domestic product or Olympic medals. We could honestly measure ours in the number of hours spent standing in line at home affairs.

Mchunu finally a Stormer and fired up for La Rochelle scrum battle

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 09: Ntuthuko Mchunu during the DHL Stormers Training Session at High Performance Centre on December 09, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Stormers new recruit Ntuthuko Mchunu finally made his long awaited debut last weekend. After a solid showing against Bayonne, he is now pumped up. He is set to back it up in their Champions Cup second round encounter against La Rochelle in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Mchunu signed for the Stormers from the Sharks. He made the move during the off season but missed the start of their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign through injury.