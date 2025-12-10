Mchunu finally a Stormer and fired up for La Rochelle scrum battle

Powerhouse prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is eager to follow up a solid debut with a strong showing against La Rochelle on Saturday.

Stormers new recruit Ntuthuko Mchunu finally made his long awaited debut last weekend, and after a solid showing against Bayonne, is now pumped up to back it up in their Champions Cup second round encounter against La Rochelle in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Mchunu signed for the Stormers from the Sharks, and made the move during the off season, but missed the start of their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign through injury.

He would have been in line for his debut in their URC match against Munster at the end of last month, but was a late call up to the Springbok squad for their final two tour games against Ireland and Wales.

He then slotted straight into the Stormers’ match 23 on his return from national duty, came on in the 48th minute against Bayonne and put in a sprightly performance making a number of runs, tackles and impressed at scrum time.

“I’ve been looking forward to it (debut) for a very long time. Injuries happen, and it took longer than I expected, but I’m just grateful to finally contribute,” said Mchunu earlier this week.

“I was really keen to pack down with the boys because I saw the work they put in during pre-season. No matter who plays, we produce the same standard, so I just wanted to keep that high.”

Powerful La Rochelle

He is now eager to front up with the Stormers against a powerful La Rochelle pack that features French international Uini Atonio and Argentina international Joel Sclavi, as the tighthead props he could battle it out against.

“La Rochelle are a quality outfit. I watched them beat Leicester Tigers on Sunday, their DNA at scrum time is similar to ours. Any South African front row prides itself on the scrum, and this will be a big set-piece battle. I’m excited to test myself against some of Europe’s best,” said Mchunu.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani praised the recent set piece effort of his charges, but claimed they still have plenty of room to improve, while they will have to be at their very best if they want to come out on top against La Rochelle.

“Our scrum is probably at the top in the URC. Our lineout is at the top. Our mauling has been at the top. But every weekend I remind the players we’re not there yet,” said Hlungwani.

“Even with the success we’ve had, there’s so much more in the tank, and we want to keep improving, especially as the games get tougher.

“They’re (La Rochelle) very powerful, well coached, and they bully teams. But we also pride ourselves on our scrum. Brokkie (scrum coach Brok Harris) and the forwards have worked incredibly hard. We’re looking forward to taking them on. It’s going to be a real fight.”