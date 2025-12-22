Morning Fix: KZN MEC Shinga suspended by NFP for not siding with MK party | It’s time to bury the Post Office

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 22 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the National Freedom Party (NFP) suspending its KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson Mbali Shinga after she didn’t vote in favour of the motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli

Shinga is the NFP’s only representative in the KZN Legislature. She is also part of the provincial government of unity (GPU).

CONTINUE READING: KZN MEC Shinga suspended by NFP for not siding with MK party

Legal eagle breaking barriers and building justice

Human rights lawyer Wendy Isaack. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Growing up under apartheid, international human rights lawyer Wendy Isaack got to see the brutal system of discrimination first-hand.

According to the peculiar logic of the National Party’s race experts, Isaack – who was born in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal – was forced to go to a “coloured” school, though her mother was black and her father was Indian.

CONTINUE READING: Legal eagle breaking barriers and building justice

How title deeds determine who truly benefits from SA’s property system

Picture: iStock

Winkie Mahlangu, 49, has never had formal employment, yet over the past decade she has managed to build herself a four-bedroom home where she lives with her three children in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga.

Mahlangu spent about R100 000 building the house on a stand she “bought” for just R160 in 2015.

She ekes out a living through informal trading, buying and selling whatever goods she can turn into a profit.

CONTINUE READING: How title deeds determine who truly benefits from SA’s property system

OPINION | It’s time to bury the Post Office

Picture: Michel Bega

We would like to suggest to the chair of the portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies, Khusela Diko, that when it comes to protecting the financial sustainability of the Post Office, that horse headed for the hills long ago.

As yet another state-owned enterprise, the Post Office was never run on proper business lines, because it was endlessly fed taxpayer money to fulfil its primary purpose – sheltered employment for loyal members of the ANC.

CONTINUE READING: It’s time to bury the Post Office

Protecting pets from firework fears this festive season

A homeless brown puppy with sad eyes is worth autumn on bench on the street. Picture: iStock

Fireworks are, without a doubt, one of the most frightening parts of the festive season for animals.

With their heightened senses, explosions are overwhelming for them.

Anxiety, frustration, and mental and physical health are at risk for pets during a night of extreme loudness.

Pet sitter and animal lover Larissa Soutter-Mckenzie said that for a pet, hearing fireworks is akin to standing in a small metal room while thousands of objects crash into the walls at once.