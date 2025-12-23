What’s behind Jacob Zuma’s push to take over KZN?

The MK party saw 35 of its members suspended from the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal

The current political instability in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature could continue into the new year, says a political analyst.

This comes after the MK party and its allies failed to remove premier Thami Ntuli through a motion of no confidence.

The grouping fell short by two votes for its motion of no confidence to pass.

MK party desperate to take power in KZN

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen on Tuesday that the MK party is highly motivated to take power in KZN.

He said the speaker of the legislature Nontembeko Boyce’s suspension of the party’s members proves they were willing to resort to violence to achieve the desired outcome.

According to media reports, Boyce had received death threats and was even manhandled during the 15 December legislature sitting.

Duvenhage’s assessment highlights the MK party’s resilience in the battle to take control of government in KZN.

“The fact of the matter is that Jacob Zuma and his party are in trouble, and they need financial support. They need capacity and access to state resources, especially the R280 billion budget of that province.

“The easiest way to get to this point within the broader philosophy of a struggle, which they know well, is a political takeover. They had prepared a scene for a takeover, but it did not happen,” he said.

Access to resources

Duvenhage says access to state resources will also enable the MK party to run a smooth campaign in preparation for the upcoming local government elections.

“The MK party is the biggest party there, but they need capacity, they need control, and they need support, otherwise they are going to lose in the elections of 2026,” he said.

Duvenhage says he is concerned that the political instability in KZN could spill over into other provinces.

“My assessment is that the country is running into trouble, and what is going on in KZN has the ability to spread to other areas. There is no doubt that Jacob Zuma is still an influential figure in the politics of KZN and also on the level of national politics,” he said.

MK party suspensions

Meanwhile, the MK party indicated it would take legal action against the speaker of the legislature over what it described as unfair suspensions.

It has also challenged the speaker’s decision to reject the proposal to hold the no-confidence vote by secret ballot.

This is because the MK party claimed that it had lobbied members of the provincial legislature (MPL) from the ruling coalition to vote against Ntuli.

NFP suspends Shinga

The MK party was also disappointed by National Freedom Party (NFP) MPL Mbali Shinga, who ditched her party’s stance on the motion and defended Ntuli.

She claimed there was no need to remove Ntuli as premier, despite her party’s complaints that he had allowed corruption to thrive in the provincial government.

Shinga is now on suspension following her decision.

She is also the MEC for Social Development in KZN.

The Citizen has seen a suspension letter that her party has served her with following her decision to defend Ntuli.

“On 15 December 2025, you publicly defied the party by acting to the contrary as per your debate statement that you have submitted at its request, doing so in a reckless and negligent manner and with an undertone of disrespect, your actions exhibiting elements of trying to humiliate the party in the process.

“You acted as if you are above the discipline and authority of the party,” said the letter.

If Shinga had voted with the EFF and the MK party, it could have resulted in a 40-40 stalemate in the 80-seat legislature.

The MK party has vowed to ensure the budget is not passed in the legislature, stating it would push the province toward fresh elections if necessary.

It obtained over 45% of the votes in the general elections last year; the IFP received 18% and the ANC 17%.

