Morning Fix: PAC re-elects leader Mzwanele Nyhontso unopposed | DJ Warras’ death exposes a broken city

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 18 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with a look into how PAC has not gained traction in SA’s political landscape. It has deteriorated over time due to infighting, factionalism and break-ups.

For the first time since the early days of unbanning when the party was led by its stalwarts, the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) held a peaceful national congress. The outcomes were unchallenged, and incumbent president Mzwanele Nyhontso was reelected unopposed.

Ramaphosa expects criminal referrals as Madlanga commission submits interim report

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS



The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received an interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. This report concerns Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Ramaphosa will review the interim report received on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Commission, currently in recess, prepares to hear further testimony. They will hear from new witnesses or from persons who have previously testified.

Middelburg villagers fear eviction by mining company

Picture: iStock

Residents of two villages near Middelburg, Mpumalanga, live in fear. This is after Seriti Resources threatened to demolish the villages and evict them.

Naledi and Lesedi are mining villages comprising about 400 houses. These were developed in the ’80s by the now-defunct Middelburg Mine.

Marius van der Merwe remembered as a fallen hero

Images of ‘fallen soldier’ Marius van der Merwe at a memorial service yesterday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Madlanga commission Witness D, Marius van der Merwe’s memorial took place at Medley House conference centre in Brakpan yesterday.

The former law enforcement officer and private security consultant was murdered in an apparent hit 10 days ago. The devastation and pain that his death has caused his family and friends was tangible.

DJ Warras’ death exposes a broken city

A forensic pathology van removes the body as police investigate the scene where radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed on Von Weilligh Street, 16 December 2025, in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

There is something profoundly wrong in the story we keep being told about “reclaiming our cities”, especially Johannesburg’s CBD and its hijacked buildings.

The death of former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central host Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock exposes that contradiction with brutal clarity.

