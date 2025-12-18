Middelburg villagers fear eviction by mining company

Two long-standing Middelburg villages face demolition as residents accuse Seriti Resources of ignoring their history and rights.

Residents of two villages near Middelburg, Mpumalanga, live in fear after Seriti Resources threatened to demolish the villages and evict them.

Naledi and Lesedi are mining villages comprising about 400 houses, which were developed in the ’80s by the now-defunct Middelburg Mine.

Residents told The Citizen since Seriti took over the Middelburg coal mine a few years ago, it has been trying to evict them.

Villagers near Middelburg fear displacement

Xolani Dikeni, who has been staying in Naledi since 1990, said he was worried that the mine did not offer any alternative accommodation to residents.

“Some of the people were born in these villages and it is the only place they call home. Like myself, my father was a mine worker in the ’80s. My family started to stay in this house when I was eight years old and I grew up here.

“My father told me that the house was donated to him by his employer. Now I am surprised when I am told to leave the house,” he said.

Dikeni, who is one of the community leaders in Naledi, said among the structures that would be demolished are three schools, two churches, two big soccer fields and other relevant structures in the two villages.

He said Seriti had already cut off the electricity supply in the area.

Residents fearing loss of schools and churches

Pastor Elliot Khoza, a community leader and resident of Lesedi village, said when the mine was bought by Ingwe Collieries, the employees were officially given ownership of the houses.

“We were officially given the ownership of these houses in 2004. All the mining firms that came and mined in the area did not give us problems and they maintained the infrastructure.

“After buying the mine, Seriti invited the Steve Tshwete local municipality to take over the sewage system, water and electricity, but the municipality refused. That is when they (Seriti) decided to demolish the villages.”

Khoza said several meetings were held between the community, mine and municipality trying to address the issue but to no avail.

“We understand that Seriti is complaining about the cost of providing services to the area, which is the responsibility that the municipality is also refusing to take. Be that as it may, demolishing the villages was supposed to be the last resort.

Seriti going ahead with demolition

“I have worked and stayed here for approximately 40 years, so it is unfair that my house has to be demolished.”

The Citizen has seen a letter written by Seriti on 22 September, in which Seriti told the authorities it was going ahead with the demolition of the two villages.

“All existing infrastructure at the two villages, including the 295 residential housing units and 54 single quarter/hostel units, is owned by Seriti,” it reads.

“The mine provides water purification, waste treatment, water, electricity and associated infrastructure. Although the residents of the villages are responsible for the costs of these services, they currently do not pay the mine for these services.”

The letter further said there were no formal lease agreements or any other agreements in place that grant the residents any rights of access or occupation of the residential housing units or the single quarters.

60 house demolished yesterday

The municipality did not respond to questions sent to it yesterday.

Two weeks ago, Seriti demolished about 60 houses belonging to former Anglo-American employees after buying the coal mine in Kriel, Mpumalanga.

Seriti confirmed in January, it was going to evict residents of Hartbeesfontein farm near Delmas.

Seriti spokesperson Tshifhiwa Ramotombu said: “Any action, including potential demolition, will only be undertaken once all legal processes have been concluded.”