Marius van der Merwe remembered as a fallen hero

Van der Merwe was gunned down at his Brakpan home on 5 December.

Madlanga commission Witness D, Marius van der Merwe’s memorial took place at Medley House conference centre in Brakpan yesterday.

The former law enforcement officer and private security consultant was murdered in an apparent hit 10 days ago. The devastation and pain that his death has caused his family and friends was tangible.

About 200 people attended the day’s second service in the afternoon. A private tribute reserved for close family and friends was held earlier in the morning.

Members of other security companies were present, some heavily armed and masked.

A collective of uniformed officers broke out into spontaneous song during the proceedings in honour of what many funeralgoers have called a fallen hero.

‘I want Dad to come back’

Friend and family spokesperson Samantha Labuschagne called Van der Merwe a pillar of the community.

“He helped to clean our (Brakpan) community up,” she said. “Marius was always in the front line, especially when there were fires and shootings going on. He helped me extract animals from abusive or dangerous circumstances; he was a true hero.”

A member of the Ekurhuleni chaplaincy read out several tributes to Van der Merwe, including thoughts on behalf of his family.

“You made Brakpan cool again, dad,” read a note from one of his children. “You made the world a better place for all of us. You taught me how to ride a bike, how to play rugby. I just miss you even though I know you are looking down at us from heaven now.”

Another of his children simply wrote “I want Dad to come back”.

His wife, Lee-Anne called him the love of her life and said he would continue to live through the lives of his children.

Remembered as a champion for justice

Van der Merwe was also celebrated as a man who was on a mission for justice, a fallen soldier and a champion for his country.

A mourner told The Citizen he was not only a hero to his children, but that many members of the community looked up to him for leadership and help.

“Marius would never hesitate to jump to anyone’s aid,” they said. “That’s the kind of man he was, and his word was his honour.”

Ashley Sauls, of the Patriotic Alliance, said the overall message everyone should take to heart from this tragedy is that nobody must accept the evil that criminals and corrupt persons are imposing on the country.

“Marius was an example to all of us, of someone who paid with his life for the cause he fought for: justice.”

The party’s Dino Peterson added that South Africans must not be afraid to speak out and hold others accountable.

“It’s time we hold hands and fight the scourge that government seems unable to,” Peterson said.

Fears of violence becoming normalised

Political parties and even some media that Van der Merwe had worked with closely were conspicuous by their absence.

Senior officials from the Madlanga commission, police in their personal capacities and security industry colleagues counted among those who attended and paid their respects.

Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations said it was sad to attend a funeral of someone slain in such a heinous manner.

“Seeing his wife and young sons brought home the reality that a family had lost a loved one and a breadwinner. Marius’ death comes at a time when our country’s public and private sector law enforcement is in turmoil.”

Thomas added that South Africans were seeing “assassinations of people from all walks of life and industries becoming commonplace and we cannot allow for these horrendous acts to be normalised. The state, together with the private sector, need to root out dirty cops, prosecutors, magistrates, politicians, businessmen and bad actors in the security industry before we lose the fight against crime…”

