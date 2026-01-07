Mossel Bay fire: Municipality issues strong warnings

A drone with infrared technology assisted teams in identifying hotspots, while weather and wind conditions were closely monitored.

The Mossel Bay Municipality in the Western Cape says several structures and vehicles have been destroyed following a vegetation fire.

Fire crews from Mossel Bay, the Garden Route, Hessequa, and George, alongside volunteer organisations including the National Sea Rescue Institute, Volunteer Wildfire Services and the CPF, worked tirelessly on fire lines throughout the night after the fire spread to a residential area.

Evacuations

The municipality said a drone with infrared technology assisted teams in identifying hotspots, while weather and wind conditions were closely monitored.

The fire prompted evacuations in Island View, Vakansieplaas and Aalwyndal after several structures and vehicles were affected, with officials warning that strong winds were hampering containment efforts.

ALSO READ: ‘Dangerous AI image prank’ about Orlando West High School on fire causes panic

Warning

Last night, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for damaging winds in the Mossel Bay area, with wind gusts of up to 39km/h predicted. This was expected to last until around 6am on Wednesday.

In an update on Wednesday, the Mossel Bay Municipality said firefighting is ongoing in Aalwyndal and the surrounding area, with fire crews attending flare-ups.

It said the raging fire has been contained in certain areas.

“The spread earlier today to Num Num (northeastern flank) has been contained. Other flanks of the fire is also contained, with active firefighting still underway to contain the northwestern flank (top of Aalwyndal).

“Crew are deployed, monitoring and managing flare-ups.

Aerial firefighting resources deployed and the resulting firefighting effort have been effective. At present, no structures are in danger due to the fire,” the Municipality said.

Road closures

The municipality said road closures and access control have been implemented to support emergency operations and ensure public safety.

“The public is urged to be cautious and avoid the Aalwyndal area. Provincial Traffic is on the scene at the N2 near KwaNonqaba, where a vegetation fire is affecting traffic flow and safety.

“The municipality’s law enforcement teams are investigating reports of looting at houses in Vakansieplaas,” the municipality said.

Social development

The municipality added that the Department of Social Development has deployed psychosocial services to those affected by the fire.

A dedicated bank account is being opened for donations.

“Residents are encouraged to rely only on official updates and verified information as emergency teams continue their work.

N2 outside Mossel Bay re-opened to normal traffic flow this morning at 05:16 after being closed for several hours due to a large firehttps://t.co/xhwxmjISWy#ArriveAlive #Fire #MosselBay @BurnshieldZA pic.twitter.com/B7kpaElwCF January 7, 2026

Appreciation

Earlier, the municipality expressed appreciation to emergency services and the community.

“The compassion and generosity shown by our community during the fire emergency in Aalwyndal, Island View, Vakansieplaas, and along the N2 [have] been absolutely overwhelming and sheer inspiration.

“Accommodation offers, ensuring evacuees are connected with safe options, and humanitarian support to firefighting crews and emergency workers have been received with deep gratitude.”

Damages

Freelance photographer Robert Crous, who walked through Vakansieplaas, counted more than 10 homes destroyed by the fire.

The municipality reports that two firefighters were injured during operations but are receiving medical attention. It says no civilian injuries have been reported.

ALSO READ: Fire at multimillion-rand medical equipment factory in Ekurhuleni contained