News

Home » News

SANParks warns BASE jumping illegal at Table Mountain after American plunges to death

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

8 January 2026

06:27 am

RELATED ARTICLES

A substantial search and recovery operation was launched.

SANParks warns BASE jumping illegal at Table Mountain after American plunges to death

An American BASE jumper died after crashing on in Platteklip Gorge in the Western Cape on Monday, 5 January 2026. Picture: Donovan O’Neil, Axel Erwast and Hendré Zoutendyk/Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue.

SANParks has warned that BASE jumping is an illegal, unregulated activity and is strictly prohibited within Table Mountain National Park.

This comes after American BASE jumper Brendan Weinstein, an experienced BASE jumper with a large following in the US, died after crashing in Platteklip Gorge in the Western Cape on Monday.

Search and recovery

A substantial search and recovery operation was launched, involving numerous ground teams and aerial resources to search for and recover Weinstein’s body.

Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said the recovery was carried out with care and sensitivity.

“The deceased was flown from the mountain to a nearby landing zone and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time,” WSAR said.

ALSO READ: Suspected murderers dead in shootout with police in Inanda, KZN

Warning

SANPark spokesperson JP Louw warned that BASE jumping is strictly prohibited within Table Mountain National Park.

“We therefore appeal to all visitors to refrain from undertaking such activities. The park is a protected area, under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act (Act 57 of 2003), and is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where activities that pose risks to human life and the environment are not permitted.

“We request members of the public to report any illegal activities,” Louw said.

RELATED ARTICLES

What is BASE jumping?

According to WSAR, BASE jumping is an extreme sport in which participants jump from fixed objects such as buildings, antennas, spans (bridges), or earth (cliffs), while using a parachute to slow their descent.

Wingsuit BASE jumping adds an additional layer of complexity: a specialised suit with fabric stretched between the arms and legs allows the jumper to glide horizontally and control their descent, like flying, before deploying a parachute.

While wingsuits enable longer flight and increased manoeuvrability, they also increase the risks involved.

ALSO READ: Iconic Table Mountain goes green

Read more on these topics

emergency services Police rescue SANParks Table mountain Western Cape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa defends Mothibi appointment: ‘The law says the president can appoint whomever he wants’
Politics Meshoe says Trump’s Maduro abduction a moment for reflection on SA’s own drugs problem
News Driver’s licence card printing machine tender set aside by high court
News Four things you need to know about new NPA boss Advocate Andy Mothibi
News Unpaid guards at national key points spark security alarm

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp