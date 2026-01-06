‘Dangerous AI image prank’ about Orlando West High School on fire causes panic

The incident has been regarded as a 'dangerous and irresponsible prank.'

A dangerous prank using an artificial intelligence (AI) generated image of Orlando West High School has raised concerns about AI platforms spreading misinformation and panic.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services said it has noted with serious concern the circulation of the AI-generated image falsely depicting Orlando West High School in Soweto as being on fire.

Investigations

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Kagiso Phasha, following the circulation of the image and related reports, immediately launched an investigation to verify its authenticity.

“EMS can confirm that Orlando West High School was not on fire, and no fire incident was reported to or recorded by the City’s Command and Control Centre.”

ALSO READ: South Africa on track to regulate artificial intelligence

Fake image

Phasha said the incident has been regarded as a “dangerous and irresponsible prank.”

“The creation and sharing of false emergency-related content, including AI-generated images, causes unnecessary panic, spreads misinformation, and results in the waste of critical emergency resources that are intended to respond to genuine life-threatening emergencies.

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services strongly condemns such actions and warns that the spreading of false information may have serious consequences, including possible legal implications,” Kagiso Phasha said.

Warning

Phasha urged residents to act responsibly and refrain from sharing unverified or manipulated content.

During an emergency, residents must contact the City’s Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.

“The City remains committed to protecting communities and ensuring that emergency resources are available where they are genuinely needed,” Phasha said.

AI

AI-generated misinformation and deepfakes are major concerns, particularly in politics and media.

Examples include AI-generated fake celebrity interviews, such as the one involving Michael Schumacher’s family, and the potential for AI to influence elections through robocalls or propaganda.

Cybercriminals are also increasingly using AI to “hack” human emotions. They use deepfake videos and AI-generated content to create fake fundraisers or charities, exploiting compassion and love rather than just fear.

ALSO READ: Eleven classrooms destroyed after fire guts Riverlea High School