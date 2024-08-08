Motorists urged to avoid Alexandra amid protest action

Resident have barricades London Road with debris, rocks and burning tyres on Thursday over service delivery issues.

Motorists have been urged to avoid Alexandra in Johannesburg following protest action.

Residents barricaded London Road with debris, rocks and burning tyres over service delivery issues.

The protest is causing major traffic congestion with motorists urged to exercise patience.

08 August 2024 – 07h20



Reports have been received of protest on London Road, by Drive. Burning tyres and other debris is blocking the road. Law enforcement has been alerted.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers were monitoring the situation.

Protests

“There is protest action in Alexandria with London Road being barricaded off to traffic at Lenin Drive next to Alex Mall with burning tyres and debris. The closure is causing disruptions in travelling between Alexandra and the N3

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and use alternative routes,” Fihla said.

There have been a few service delivery protests in recent weeks.

Earlier, residents from Klipfontein View in Midrand barricaded the road with debris, rocks, and burning tyres on Monday due to service delivery issues.

The action caused significant traffic disruptions between Midrand and Tembisa/Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni.

Water protest

Fihla said residents were angry over prolonged water outages.

“Allandale Road in Klipfontein View in Midrand is currently barricaded off to traffic with burning tyres, rocks and debris at the intersection of Sorensen and Kynoch Road. There is also a closure on Nancy Ndamase Street.

“We understand that residents are protesting over prolonged water outages in the area. The situation is tense as we’ve received earlier reports of passing vehicles being stoned. Officers have been dispatched, and the closure is causing traffic disruptions between Midrand and Tembisa in Ekhurhuleni,” Fihla said.

Protests also erupted in the same area in March and July.

Service delivery

In 2022, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said South Africans could not be blamed for protesting against a lack of basic services.

She said state capture had a major impact on service delivery and cost the country over R1.5 trillion, more than the country’s expenditure.

Batohi made the remarks during the Frederick van Zyl Slabbert honorary lecture.

