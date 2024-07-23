WATCH: Protestors barricade K43 near Lenasia South over electricity outages

Residents of the informal settlement are reportedly protesting over an electricity outage in the area.

Residents have barricaded the roads with rocks and debris. Photo: JMPD

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes due to protest action on the K43 near Lenasia South.

It is understood residents have barricaded the roads with rocks and debris.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the situation is calm.

Watch the protest on the K43

“Klipspruit Valley Road, also known as K43, is barricaded off to traffic with rocks and debris at R558, Narens Farm Informal Settlement, Lenasia. Residents of the informal settlement are reportedly protesting over an electricity outage in the area.

“Police have been deployed, and the situation remains calm despite the road closure,” Fihla said.

Alternate routes

Fihla said the closure is causing traffic disruptions travelling along K43 between Lenasia and Lenasia South.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution, avoid and use Golden Highway or Walter Road from Lawley and Ennerdale as alternative routes.”

Local community WhatsApp groups said the road is partially open and advised motorists who want to travel along the route to do so cautiously.

Meanwhile, the protest has disrupted transport from schools, especially for matriculants who are studying and preparing for examinations.

N12 protest

On Monday, police arrested four people over a service delivery protest on the N12 in the south of Joburg.

The individuals were charged with public violence after several cars were reportedly stoned and torched while the N12 East was barricaded with rocks, burning tyres and debris.

Fihla said officers managed to quell the situation.

The protest caused severe traffic congestion, with major arterial and alternate routes also affected.

