JMPD officers suspended in connection with death of EFF’s Moshe Mphahlele

The circumstances surrounding Mphahlele’s death are being investigated.

An undisclosed number of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers have been suspended in connection to the death of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Moshe Mphahlele.

Mphahlele died after being shot during a protest in Bramley near Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

According to the EFF in Gauteng, the City of Joburg councillor was engaging in a “peaceful service delivery programme” advocating for social housing when he was killed.

The circumstances surrounding Mphahlele’s death are being investigated by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Mphahlele bled to death

Addressing the media on Thursday, City of Joburg’s Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku provided an update regarding the ongoing investigations.

Tshwaku claimed that Mpahlele bled to death after being shot with rubber bullets and live ammunition while attempting to flee.

“He fell on the street still bleeding. He bled to death on his way to the clinic and it was discovered that he was shot with live ammunition.”

The MMC revealed that a 16-year-old boy was shot at close range.

“The young man was shot close to his heart, but he survived. There are others who sustained rubber bullet injuries, but were later discharged including a pregnant woman who is sitting here next to me.

“This is a clear indication of a lack of accountability and negligence on the side of the JMPD. It is not clear why JMPD allowed private security to take charge… and use excessive force such as stun grenades and rubber bullets.”

He further alleged that the crime scene was not secured.

JMPD officers suspended

Tshwaku confirmed the precautionary suspension of JMPD officers, though the exact number remains unclear.

The MMC also stated that the officers have since turned over their firearms to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for ballistic testing.

“We need to check where did the shots come from because the statements that have been put forward is that the community were firing shots at the police.

“Then the question we asked [is why] there are no casualties that have been seen on both [sides of] the private security and [the authorities].”

Tshwaku reassured residents that the city would “exhaust all avenues in our pursuit of the perpetrators” as law enforcement was currently investigating “several leads”.

A memorial service was held for Mphahlele at the Sankopano Community Centre in Alexandra on Wednesday.

Among those present were EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, the party’s treasurer general Omphile Maotwe, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, and council speaker Margaret Arnolds.

The slain councillor will be laid to rest on Friday.

EFF condemns killing

The EFF described Mphahlele as a dedicated community activist who had committed his life to improving the living conditions of the people of Johannesburg and Alexandra.

The party called for law enforcement to hold those responsible for his tragic death to account.

“EFF will not rest until those responsible for the death of our fighter are brought to justice.

“The organisation has deployed its structures to support the family. We call for calm and discipline among our members and the public as we seek justice,” the red beret’s statement read.