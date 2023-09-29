Motorists warned to brace for heavy traffic on N3

Of all vehicles travelling on the N3 daily, 44% are trucks, a pattern which does not significantly change over weekends and during holidays.

The N3 Toll Route is more than a tourism corridor linking some of South Africa’s top holiday destinations. Picture: The Witness

The N3 Toll Concession warned motorists of busy traffic conditions along the arterial route from Friday.

With the spring break of inland schools coinciding with the end of the month, road users are likely to experience heavy traffic volumes on the N3 Toll Route.

The N3 Toll Route is more than a tourism corridor, linking some of South Africa’s top holiday destinations. It is also an essential trade route connecting the country’s economic hub to its busiest port in Durban.

Appeal

“The combination of all traffic (light motor vehicles, buses, minibus taxis, motorcycles, a variety of trucks and abnormal loads) utilising the route, may result in congestion and delays. These peak driving conditions can quickly worsen when unforeseen incidents or crashes occur, or when poor weather compromises travelling conditions,” the N3 Toll Concession said.

The N3 Toll Concession’s Thania Dhoogra has urged motorists to abide by the regulations when travelling along the route.

“We appeal to all road users to help our multi-disciplinary emergency response teams to reduce safety risks.

“Always stay alert and informed of traffic conditions. Drive defensively, adhere to warning signs, maintain safe following distances, stay within the speed limit and take preventative measures to avoid emergencies. The old adage remains true: Rather be safe than sorry,” said Dhoogra.

Road assistance

She added that the N3 Toll Concession offers route, traffic and scene management services in the event of emergencies or crashes, and roadside assistance to road users who may find themselves in distress on the N3 Toll Route.

“We work closely with local, regional, provincial, and national law enforcement agencies, road and traffic management experts, as well as emergency services in the Road Incident Management System (RIMS).

“We wish you a safe and pleasant journey, and thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation,” said Dhoogra.

