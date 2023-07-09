N3 Toll: Van Reenen Pass closed after trucks torched

By Faizel Patel

Motorists traveling on the N3 heading for Johannesburg from Durban can expect heavy delays after six trucks were set alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

South African Police Services said a gang of armed men forced six truck drivers to stop their vehicles on the Van Reenens Pass.

No injuries have been reported. Van Reenen detectives are investigating a case of malicious property damage.

A large police consignment, including the Public Order Policing Unit, is monitoring the situation.

While it is unclear what motivated the arson attack on the heavy-duty carriers, officials believe it may relate to protests in the area.

Trucks torched

The N3 Toll Route is currently closed in the area. Northbound traffic heading to Johannesburg is being stopped at Tugela Plaza, while southbound traffic heading to Durban is stacked at the top of Van Reenen Pass,” explained N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

“All authorities and emergency services are on scene. They have secured the area, and the fires have been doused. The clean-up and recovery operations are underway. Every effort is being made to reopen the N3 Toll Route as soon as it is safe.

Dhoogra has urged road users to delay their travels towards the area until further notice saying traffic officials would share updates on clean-up operations.

The closure of the Van Reenen Pass is likely to cause heavy traffic congestion.

N3 volatility

This is not the first time the N3 Toll has been subjected to volatile protest action.

In May, the N3 Toll Concession warned motorists to delay travel to Van Reenen’s Pass due to an ongoing community protest at the top.

In a video circulated on social media, vehicles were seen parked while people burned tyres on either side of the highway.

#VanReenenPass The N3 Toll at Van Reenen Pass has been closed after at least six trucks were set alight before 1am on Sunday morning. The @N3Route has advised motorists to delay their travels to the area until further notice. Supplied @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/fQC7Y6nqO9— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) July 9, 2023

Dunoon fire

Meanwhile, residents of the Ethembeni informal settlement in Cape Town are trying to rebuild their lives after they were displaced by a raging fire that broke out in Dunoon this week.

The blaze destroyed an estimated 70 structures.

Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers said the fire displaced more than 200 people.

“Gift of the Givers provided the affected community today with hot meals, water and baby care packs. Once the numbers have been finalised, Gift of the Givers teams will assist the community with further humanitarian aid.” Sablay said.

