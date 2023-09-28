M1 highway in Joburg reopened in both directions following shootout

The highway was blocked off between Xavier Street at Gold Reef City and Booysens Road

A minibus taxi on the M1 South following a shootout between police and alleged criminals on 27 September 2023. Picture: X/@visiontactical

Motorists travelling along the M1 north and south highway will be relieved to know that the road has been reopened in both directions to traffic.

The highway was blocked off between Xavier Street at Gold Reef City and Booysens Road on Thursday following a shootout between police and suspected criminals.

The shootout happened after the suspects were followed from Springs on the East Rand on Wednesday night following a cash-in-transit heist.

M1 North and South open

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the highway was reopened at about 3:30pm on Thursday.

“The M1 freeway has been reopened for traffic to flow. This is following a closure today between Xavier Street and Booysens Road due to a crime scene following a shootout between police and suspects which saw one suspect sustaining fatal injuries and two suspects being arrested by the police.”

Fihla said the closure caused heavy traffic congestion, but both routes have since been opened.

“Currently traffic is free-flowing on both routes.”

CIT heist

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe earlier said one police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital following the shootout.

“The security guards had just picked up money from various outlets and were on their way back to their base when they were disarmed and the cash van bombed

Shootout

She said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

“Gauteng police immediately operationalised information and maximum resources were mobilised. Vigilant members attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the Johannesburg Flying Squad traced the suspects at 20:20 on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp.

“A shootout ensued with the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum. One suspect was certified dead at the scene while two others were apprehended. Three rifles were recovered, cash and two cellphones have been seized,” Mathe said.

Mathe said a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects.

