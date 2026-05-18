Motorists warned that road between Oudtshoorn and Cango Caves remains closed

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall have lashed large parts of the province.

Motorists travelling on the route between Oudtshoorn and the Cango Caves in the Western Cape have been warned that the road remains closed.

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall have lashed large parts of the province, leaving communities submerged, homes and roads destroyed, and critical and essential services disrupted.

Debris

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure confirmed that progress is being made in clearing the debris of a significant rockfall on the road between Oudtshoorn and the Cango Caves.

“Safety remains our top priority. While debris is visible on the roadway, engineers have determined that removing it could immediately trigger secondary rockfalls, placing workers and road users at serious risk,” said Melt Botes spokesperson to provincial minister Tertuis Simmers

Botes said specialist rope access teams will first stabilise the mountainside by dislodging unstable sections of rock and securing the rock face.

“Once this process has been completed, teams will begin removing the existing debris from the road. Due to a number of variables linked to the stability of the rock face, a definite timeline for reopening the road cannot be communicated at this stage.

“Once the project reaches a point where a more definitive timeframe can be provided, further updates will be issued,” Botes said.

Picture: Western Cape Department of Infrastructure.

Alternate routes

Motorists travelling to the Cango Caves have been advised to make use of the alternative route via the MR363, travelling along the R62 towards Calitzdorp before turning off towards Buffelskloof and Matjiesrivier.

This is a gravel road, and road users are urged to drive slowly and with caution.

“We thank residents, businesses and visitors for their patience and understanding while this important work is underway,” Botes said.

Flood relief

Meanwhile, the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) has partnered with Gift of the Givers to support communities across the Western Cape devastated by recent floods.

About 150 000 people have been affected by the storms, which have also claimed about eleven lives.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) classified the severe weather events affecting the Western Cape and several other provinces as a national disaster.

Western Province Cricket Association spokesperson Ayanda Frances Felem said Newlands Cricket Stadium will serve as an official collection point for in-kind donations from Monday, 18 May.

Former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith, Proteas fast bowler and Stormers captain and current Springbok lock Salman Moerat, is encouraging South Africans to support the flood relief drop-off centre at Newlands Cricket Ground to assist the tens of thousands of flood victims affected across the Western Cape.