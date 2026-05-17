Police investigate four murders after Western Cape mass shooting

No arrests have been made.

The Western Cape South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating four murders and one attempted murder following a mass shooting in Wesbank on Saturday evening, 16 May 2026.

This incident has left one child fighting for their life in the hospital.

One man, three women shot

The Saps in a media statement said they arrived at the scene at approximately 8pm, where four people were declared dead, and one child was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

“At approximately 8pm, Saps members responded to a complaint in Strandveld Street, Wesbank, where they discovered three adult females and one adult male, aged between 32 and 39, with gunshot wounds,” read the statement.

“The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. An injured 7-year-old child was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.”

Gang-related shooting

The statement further details that preliminary investigation suggests the mass shooting may be gang-related, and no arrests have been made.

“The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation by the Serious and Violent Crime Unit, and no arrests have been made at this stage,” read the statement.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is requested to contact crime stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively use the My Saps App mobile application anonymously.”