Motsepe mine accused of excluding locals from jobs in area

Communities around Nkomati Nickel Mine have accused operation of failing to prioritise locals in employment.

Communities around Nkomati Nickel Mine in Mpumalanga have accused the operation owned by Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) of failing to prioritise locals in employment and procurement opportunities.

Thabo Nkambule, a leader of a community forum representing Badplaas, Tjakastad, Elukwatini, Nhlazatshe, Aramburg and surrounding areas, said the alleged exclusion of local people was a long-standing problem.

Motsepe mine accused of excluding locals from jobs

He said the mine had recruited workers from outside the province, while suitably qualified residents remained unemployed.

“As a forum, we are constantly confronted by community members who tell us new employees and service providers have already been appointed at the mine.

“When we investigate these complaints, we often find the allegations are true.

“When we try to engage management, they are reluctant to speak to us,” Nkambule said.

He said the forum had CVs of qualified residents who had been unemployed for extended periods, despite being willing and able to work.

Residents not demanding preferential treatment

Nkambule added residents were not demanding preferential treatment but wanted the mine to honour its legal and transformation commitments.

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, accused mining groups of engaging selected individuals and groups instead of consulting communities more broadly.

The resident alleged some groups claiming to represent communities had become gatekeepers, preventing dissatisfied residents from engaging directly with mining companies.

Following failed attempts to secure engagement with management, residents staged a protest at the mine recently and submitted a memorandum outlining their grievances.

The memorandum, calls on Nkomati, its shareholders and ARM to address “the systematic exclusion” of host communities from economic opportunities.

‘The systematic exclusion’

Their complaints centre on alleged failures to meet Social and Labour Plan commitments and Mining Charter obligations, particularly regarding employment, skills development, local procurement and socioeconomic development.

The memorandum cites targets of 80% host community employment, 70% local procurement of services and the reservation of all unskilled and semiskilled positions for host communities.

Mine spokesperson Betty Maluka said the operation had been under care and maintenance since March 2021, when mining activities were suspended and its workforce significantly reduced.

A core team of 48 employees was retained to maintain the operation safely and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.