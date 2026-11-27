Motsepe's company could hold 77.94% of Alexforbes.

Alexforbes says it is looking to conclude the transaction that will see ARC AF Holdings hold a majority of the retirement fund administrator by the end of April 2027. The transaction also includes Alexforbes buying 28.69% of its own shares from New Veld, subject to regulatory approval by the Competition Commission and the Prudential Authority.

The desired deadline was revealed on Thursday, 26 November 2026, after the retirement fund administrator released its first-half 2027 financial results.

ARC AF Holdings is an investment vehicle linked to billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital (ARC); it currently holds 49.88% of Alexforbes. New Veld is 99% owned by US insurer Prudential Financial, with 1% owned by LeapFrog Investments.

Proposed deal to buy New Veld out of Alexforbes

Providing an update to shareholders, the retirement fund administrator said it plans to cancel and delist the shares it repurchases as part of a share buyback.

“The group entered into a repurchase of shares agreement with New Veld to repurchase 372 773 547 Alexforbes ordinary shares (specific repurchase), representing approximately 28.69% of the issued ordinary share capital of Alexforbes, subject to the requisite regulatory approvals and the fulfilment of the conditions precedent to the transaction,” said the company.

“Following the implementation of the specific repurchase, the repurchased shares will be cancelled and delisted.”

Motsepe to increase stake in Alexforbes

The transaction will also see Motsepe’s investment company holding most of the shares in the retirement fund administrator, subject to regulatory approvals.

“New Veld has separately entered into an agreement with ARC AF Holdings to sell its remaining 74 074 074 Alexforbes shares to ARC AF Holdings (bilateral transaction),” said Alexforbes.

If the bilateral transaction is implemented but the specific repurchase is not implemented, ARC AF Holdings’ interest in Alexforbes will increase to 55.59%, and New Veld will hold 28.69%.

If the specific repurchase is implemented but the bilateral transaction is not implemented, ARC AF Holdings’ interest in Alexforbes will increase to 69.95%, and New Veld will hold 7.99%.

If both the specific repurchase and the bilateral transaction are implemented, New Veld will no longer hold any Alexforbes shares and ARC AF Holdings’ interest in Alexforbes will increase to 77.94%

Initial deadline missed

The proposed transaction was first announced in September 2026. Alexforbes’ CEO Dawie de Villiers told News24 it aimed to have the deal by the end of the first quarter.

“We aimed for the end of the first quarter, but because of [the] December and January [holiday period], it will probably spill into April,” De Villiers said.

“That’s our hope at this stage, to have it completed [by] April.”

Race to get the money

Alexforbes said it maintained its interim dividend at the previous level to preserve cash ahead of the planned share buyback. Following the shareholder payout, the group had R533 million in available cash, while De Villiers said discussions with lenders were underway to secure the financing required to complete the repurchase.

“We are in the process of finalising the funding arrangement. We wouldn’t have entered the deal if we didn’t have an indication that the funding is, firstly, available and willing to be supplied by the banks, and secondly, that it suits our capital and cash flow constraints and needs,” said De Villiers.

“All of that has been signed off by the board, and the indications from the banks are that we’re creditworthy and that it is available.”

Alexforbes shareholders will vote on the deal at an annual general meeting scheduled for 11 December.