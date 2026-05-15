‘Fact that I am a minister doesn’t mean the blame must fall on me,’ says Motsoaledi on deadly N1 tragedy

The health minister met with relatives of the victims on Friday.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has broken his silence following a devastating road incident on the N1 near Bela-Bela in Limpopo that claimed the lives of a mother and her young child.

The minister confirmed he was travelling in the state vehicle involved in the collision.

The accident occurred on Saturday, 9 May 2026, while Motsoaledi was being transported by the Protection Security Services (PSS).

Authorities say the tragedy unfolded in a sequence of events along the same stretch of road.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), a woman with her two children was hit by the minister’s official vehicle while attempting to cross after learning of an earlier accident involving her husband.

The husband had reportedly been struck and killed by a vehicle driven by an off-duty police officer on the opposite side of the road.

Motsoaledi recalls N1 fatal accident

Motsoaledi, who visited the bereaved families on Friday, 15 May, described the moment of the crash as sudden.

“I was sitting in the back of the car when I saw what looked like something in front of us, but before you could even think, there was a [crash].

“Discovering that it had actually hit human beings was devastating, especially when I stood there,” the health minister told the media.

He indicated that conditions at the time made the situation worse:

“You just feel helpless,” Motsoaledi said, noting that visibility was poor due to darkness and a steady flow of passing vehicles.

The minister indicated that he was informed that both drivers involved in the two separate collisions have since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

“We are waiting for the law to take its course. That’s very, very unfortunate, but I understand those are normal procedures.”

An investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances of both crashes.

Government steps in to assist bereaved family

Motsoaledi confirmed he had met with relatives of the victims, identified as Beauty Shoperai and her one-year-old son, Paul Masunda Junior.

The minister pledged government support to help return their bodies to Zimbabwe for burial.

“We are human beings. An accident has occurred. A family has lost three members in two separate accidents, more or less in the same area, within a very short space of time.

“It is a tragedy that no one could have expected. We came because the family needs repatriation back to Zimbabwe.

“It so happens that, coincidentally, the certification and arrangements to repatriate people across borders are handled by port health [services], which falls under the Department of Health.

“We are going to see what arrangements we can make for them, and in fact, that is what we discussed with the family.”

He added that the grieving family had not held him responsible for the accident.

“You don’t decide to have an accident or prepare for one; it just happens. The fact that I am a minister does not mean the blame must fall on me – I was not even driving.

“I didn’t even see what happened. I am just like any other person who happens to be in a vehicle involved in an accident, which is extremely unfortunate.”

‘No convoy’

Motsoaledi also addressed the emotional toll of the incident, particularly on a 14-year-old survivor and other affected individuals.

“It is a very difficult situation- whether for a 14-year-old or not, it is difficult for everyone, even for the grandmother.

“They all need counselling. Even the police who were involved in this accident, they are human beings. They did not go out and say we want to kill people.”

Responding to speculation, Motsoaledi rejected claims that he was travelling in a convoy with blue lights, clarifying that he was transported in a single Audi vehicle.

“I’ve got two protectors who are police officers who are driving it. There was absolutely no convoy.

“It was one car, and it’s the car that was involved in an accident, so I don’t understand this story of convoy and blue lights.”

The minister also said he could not comment on whether the driver was at fault for speeding.

“As I’ve already said, that will have to be determined by the police. I was sitting [in] the back of the car.

“In fact, when it happened, I [had] just woken up because I was dozing off, so I can’t make such pronouncements.”