Pretoria West detectives arrested for corruption and extortion

The two sergeants and a constable allegedly extorted money from two suspects linked to a kidnapping case.

Police have confirmed that three detectives have been arrested on charges of corruption and extortion.

It is understood that the National Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of three detectives on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the detectives are attached to the Pretoria West police station.

“According to a preliminary report, the two sergeants and a constable allegedly extorted money from two suspects linked to a kidnapping case they were investigating.

“The trio are expected to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court next week on charges of corruption and extortion,” Van Wyk said.

Fourth suspect

Meanwhile, a fourth suspect wanted in connection with the extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has handed himself over to police in Mpumalanga.

The man, who has yet to be named, will make his first appearance in court on Friday.

He will join taxi tycoon Sibanyoni and his two co-accused, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza, who were arrested earlier this week, facing extortion and money laundering charges.

Sibanyoni appeared on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga alongside co-accused Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

Arrest

Sibanyoni was arrested by the Special Task Force in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Two other people were arrested alongside the taxi boss.

Sibanyoni has denied any involvement after his initial appearance at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga in a multimillion-rand extortion case.

It is alleged that the accused extorted money, reportedly R2 million, from a businessman over a prolonged period, prompting the victim to open a case at the Kwaggafontein police station in 2025.

‘Man of God’

Addressing the media from inside the courtroom, Sibanyoni appeared calm after spending the night in custody.

“I’m feeling alright. We preach, you know? I am now preaching in prison,” he said. I’m not involved with this case. For now, I am preaching because there are prisoners in jail and in court.

“We are continuing with the word of God. It’s just time for me to preach in jail. That’s it,” the taxi boss continued.

When pressed on whether he maintains his innocence, Sibayanoni responded: “I am a man of God.”

The state requested a postponement instead of proceeding with the bail application.