Calls to professionalise govt: Municipal officials lack necessary skills to do their jobs

Municipalities are still failing to meet their targets – and are lying about it.

Cadre-deployed municipal officials and councillors are not up to the job of running towns and this lack of skills has seen municipalities increase their spending on consultants to carry out even basic administrative work. Yet, despite this, says Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke, municipalities are still failing to meet their targets – and are lying about it. For years now, local government institutions have continued to deteriorate, not only because of inadequate skills, capacity, lack of leadership and a lack of accountability and consequences, but reporting on service delivery is not credible. R1.61 billion Maluleke told parliament yesterday that municipalities spent R1.61...

