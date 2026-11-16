N3 chaos after luxury bus overturns, injuring several passengers

Motorists have been urged to use alternate routes.

A luxury passenger bus carrying about 28 people has overturned on the N3 near New England Road, injuring several passengers and triggering major traffic disruptions as emergency crews rushed victims to hospital and authorities shut down the busy route.

The accident occurred on Monday morning, 16 November 2026.

Major crash

Spokesperson for the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said the major accident occurred along the N3 while the bus was travelling towards Durban.

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Sibonisa Duma, has received a report from the road traffic inspectorate. He asked motorists to be patient, as the N3 towards Durban has been closed to allow emergency personnel to attend to the injured passengers.

Alternative routes

Sibiya also requested motorists to use alternative routes.

“There is a route around the Hayfield and around Ashburton. You know, if travelling towards Durban, a motorist must use those two alternative routes.

“At this stage, we can only report that around 28 passengers were on the bus and some have been taken to the nearest hospitals.”

Sibiya said they will provide further updates and information once emergency services have completed their work.

“The road traffic inspectorate team is currently attending to the scene and managing the traffic.”

Eastern Cape crash

Earlier this month, 21 people were killed in four accidents in just seven days.

In one incident, on the N2 near Colchester, three people died in a head-on collision between an Audi and a Toyota Avanza.

Emergency crews had to use hydraulic rescue equipment to remove the victims from the wreckage. Police have opened a culpable homicide case and are investigating the cause of the crash.

The latest tragedy follows another deadly incident near Bizana, where six people were killed when a truck carrying passengers overturned on a gravel road.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged motorists to drive cautiously and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy