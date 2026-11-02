Eastern Cape road death toll hits 21 after fourth fatal crash

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged motorists to exercise caution and ensure vehicles are roadworthy.

Three people have been killed in a head-on collision involving an Audi and a Toyota Avanza on the N2 near Colchester in the Eastern Cape.

The horror crash occurred at about 6pm on Sunday near Kinkelbos, heading towards Makhanda.

Head-on crash

According to preliminary reports and investigations, a man was driving the Toyota Avanza from Makhanda. The Audi carried a male driver and a female passenger.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided head-on.

“All three occupants died in the crash. Emergency responders found the victims trapped inside the wreckage and were forced to use the Jaws of Life to extricate their bodies.”

Investigations

Binqose said the identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

“The cause of the collision has not been established and remains under investigation. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine what led to the collision.”

Kinkelbos Saps has opened a case of culpable homicide for further investigation.

The latest tragedy marks the fourth Eastern Cape crash in seven days, bringing the province’s road death toll to 21.

Horror crash

Meanwhile, six people were killed and several others injured when an Isuzu truck carrying about 30 passengers overturned at Mcetheni Location near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning.

The group was travelling from Mswakazi in the Port St Johns area to attend a traditional ceremony when the driver reportedly lost control on a gravel road.

The deceased included two men and four women, while the injured were taken to Holy Cross Provincial Hospital in Flagstaff.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and a culpable homicide case is expected to be opened.

Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha urged motorists to drive cautiously and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.