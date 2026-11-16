RAF ordered to pay nearly R1.4m to mother after taxi crash

Since the taxi crash, she's struggles with slurred speech, weakness in her right arm and leg, and troubled memory. She hasn't worked since 2015.

A former security officer who lost her ability to work and now relies on her children for help with everyday tasks has won nearly R1.4 million in lost earnings from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

A court found on 10 November that a taxi crash triggered her disabling neurological condition.

Taxi crash

The woman was 39 when the minibus taxi she was travelling in crashed on 3 February 2015. She was sitting in the back when her head struck the door, briefly knocking her unconscious.

Afterwards, she struggled with slurred speech, weakness in her right arm and leg, poor balance, and problems with memory and concentration.

Damages

Judge Pinda Njokweni ordered the RAF to pay R1 399 248.

The Western Cape High Court rejected the fund’s argument that her existing illnesses, rather than the February 2015 collision, explained her condition.

The RAF had already accepted responsibility for all proven damages arising from the crash. But it disputed whether the collision caused the woman’s lasting disability, pointing instead to pre-existing high blood pressure, kidney disease, and HIV.

Neurologist Dr Richardson’s findings ultimately persuaded the court.

Richardson diagnosed functional neurological disorder (FND), or pseudodementia.

It causes genuine disabling symptoms that do not fit the usual patterns of known neurological disease. In this woman’s case, Richardson identified the accident as the event that triggered the disorder.

“The court is mindful that the plaintiff has lived for more than a decade with a disability that, for much of that time, had no name. Her symptoms were real, and her distress [after the crash] was real,” Njokweni said.

“On the evidence, FND produces genuine symptoms and real disability,” Njokweni said.

From working mother to relying on her children

Before the collision, she had worked in the security industry for roughly two decades.

At home, she cared for her children and managed her household

She tried returning to work after about two weeks, but lasted only a few days. Her employer terminated her employment because she could no longer meet the job’s requirements. She has not worked since.

The effects also followed her home. She needs a walking stick and help from her children with daily activities and household tasks.

According to evidence from speech and language therapist Dr Ogilvy, the once-talkative, sociable woman became withdrawn and spent much of her time alone in her room.