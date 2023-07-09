N3 toll road, Van Reenen’s Pass reopens following truck arson

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

Road Traffic officials have reopened the N3 following emergency road repairs to the southbound lanes on Van Reenen’s Pass after six trucks were torched in the dead of night between Saturday and Sunday.

Road lanes have been reopened in both directions of traffic using contraflow.

Heavy delays

“But the northbound carriageway (towards Johannesburg) will remain closed until repairs can be completed and the road deemed safe for passage. Road users are advised to continue to expect congestion and delays in the area,” explained Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC).

“Please slow down and continue to approach the area with caution,” she added.

Motorists traveling on the N3 heading for Johannesburg from Durban were advised to delay their travels while mop up operations were underway at the crime scene on Sunday morning.

South African Police Services said a gang of armed men forced six truck drivers to stop their vehicles on the Van Reenen’s Pass, at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Investigations underway

No injuries were reported. Van Reenen’s Pass detectives said they were investigating a case of malicious property damage.

A large police consignment, including the Public Order Policing Unit, has been monitoring the situation.

While it is unclear what motivated the arson attack on the heavy-duty carriers, officials believe it may relate to protests in the area.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has since condemned the attacks on truck drivers, saying it “cannot accept the scenes that played out”.

“This was a coordinated attack on the road freight sector. Both the specific spot on the N3, as well as the timing, were chosen to cause the best outcome in terms of mayhem and disruption,” said RFA CEO Gavin Kelly.

“If this is the same grouping that has been behind such attacks across the country over the past six years, then action needs to be taken against those who promote, plan and implement such criminal actions,” Kelly added.

Economic sabotage

Despite Police Minister Bheki Cele complaining of “economic sabotage” it appears that attacks on the trucking industry continues unabated.

“Whilst the immediate short-term losses will run into millions of rand (including cost of vehicles, cargo, personal effects, road damage, EMS response, delays in movement and shipping penalties), the long-term impact will be felt in terms of increased security costs into the cost of logistics, higher insurance premiums, higher SARIA cover premiums, higher toll fees, less freight movement through South Africa, closure of freight companies, loss of jobs: the list continues,” said a clearly exasperated Kelly.

The road freight sector (trucks) carries 80% of goods moved throughout South Africa, as well as neighbouring countries that trade with international markets and use local ports for import and export.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel