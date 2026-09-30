N4 shutdown sparks outrage: MEC Macie condemns zama‑zama violence

Authorities later discovered the body of a man linked to the incident.

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison, Jackie Macie, has condemned in the strongest terms the alleged shooting incident involving suspected illegal miners.

The shooting in Mashoboto forced the temporary closure of the N4 Toll Road at Schoemanskloof on Tuesday morning, 29 September 2026.

Traffic congestion

The disruption halted traffic in both directions, causing major delays and sparking fear among motorists.

Macie said such incidents were intolerable, warning that road closures of this nature undermine business confidence, damage tourism and tarnish the province’s reputation.

“Road closures are bad for business and bad for tourism. We cannot allow such barbaric acts to thrive. They tarnish the image of our province, discourage potential investors and instil fear in our communities,” he said.

Body discovered

Authorities later discovered the body of a man linked to the incident.

Macie urged law enforcement to relentlessly pursue those responsible, commending the South African Police Service (SAPS) for ongoing operations against illegal mining, including Operation Vala Umgodi and Operation Shanela, but called for intensified action.

“We must vigorously pursue all those involved in illegal mining throughout the province. We must arrest not only the zama‑zamas on the ground, but also the kingpins behind these operations, regardless of who they are. Our people deserve to live in peace,” Macie declared.

Illegal mining

The MEC further warned that illegal mining is unlawful and carries severe consequences, from environmental degradation and pollution to threats against agriculture and food security.

He stressed that those interested in mining must follow the legal processes through the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

Communities

Macie reassured communities that the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster is working through intelligence‑driven operations to stamp out illegal mining‑related criminality.

He urged the public to continue helping law enforcement root out the networks behind zama‑zama activity.

Communities have been urged to report any suspicious activity anonymously via the Crime Stop Hotline on 08600 10111 or via the MySaps app.