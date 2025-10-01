Nathi Mthethwa’s family wants answers as ANC says it must ‘do its own digging’

The circumstances around Mthethwa's death are still unclear.

The family of South Africa’s former ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, is demanding answers from the ANC about his death.

The South African government has confirmed that Mthethwa died in Paris on Monday. It is believed that he jumped from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile hotel.

French authorities believe he committed suicide.

‘Tell us what happened’

But the Mthethwa family in KwaZulu-Natal have asked the ANC and government for more information about his death.

“He has been a member of the ANC since his youth. We expected them to come here and explain to us what led to his death,” said Mthethwa’s brother Khulekani in an interview with the SABC on Wednesday.

Khulekani said Mthethwa loved the ANC and has been committed to serving in various roles within the party.

“We wish for them to come and meet us as a family and tell us what happened,” he said.

‘Space for the family’

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday evening, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party has been in touch with the family.

“We do understand that the family are on their way to France, and out of that initial action by the family, we believe, as the ANC, that we need to allow space for the family to do so, so that we do not comment on untested allegations.

“It has to be a commentary that is extensive and based on tested allegations including focused law enforcement in France and cooperation with our counterparts in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Members of the Judiciary Police enter the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile hotel at Porte Maillot in Paris, after South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead at the foot of the hotel on 30 September 2025. Picture: Anna KURTH / AFP

“At this point we would like to appeal to all South Africans to allow the family to come to terms with this and do their own digging as it were, so that the ANC itself can comment from the message of the family. It would be very unAfrican of us to run ahead of the family,” she said.

ANC honours Mthethwa’s contribution

In a statement on Tuesday, Bhengu paid tribute to Mthethwa’s contribution to the struggle against apartheid.

“Comrade Mthethwa was not merely a public official; he was a committed cadre of the liberation struggle and a dedicated servant of the people in our democratic era. His life was one of both struggle and service,” she said.

Public service history

Mthethwa served in multiple ministerial portfolios, including as minister of safety and security between 2008 and 2009, minister of police (May 2009 to May 2014), minister of arts and culture (May 2014 to May 2019) and minister of sports, arts and culture (May 2019 to March 2023).

He was appointed as ambassador to France last year.