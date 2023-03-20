National shutdown: Protests spark looting fears, business closures

Reitumetse Makwea

Shops on Madiba Street in Pretoria CBD have just been closed following looting threats at the Pick ’n Pay on corner Mutual and Madiba Street amid the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown.

Although it seemed like business as usual, a number of protesters wearing EFF regalia left the Church Square where most protesters were gathered before moving to the Union Building.

EFF’s national shutdown

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said activists came out in their numbers this morning and registered their dissatisfaction “against the incompetent government of Cyril Ramaphosa, in the face of intimidation and violence by police and military personnel”.

Arrested members released

“Many activists who were violated or detained by police in the early hours of this morning have been released and are on the ground determined to exercise their Constitutional right to protest,” Thambo said.

“As things stand, it is not a normal day in South Africa. Taxi ranks, malls, and intersections which would ordinarily be busy in the cities and townships, are empty.

“Many shops, businesses, petrol stations, car dealerships and courts are not operational as a result of the national shutdown.”

Reports from bystanders

According to bystanders, a handful of protesters ran into Pick ‘n Pay and caused chaos.

“The first group came to buy bread and water for the rest of the protesters when the second group came running and talking about how they’ve told shop owners to close,” Kealeboga Mmeti, a bystander, said.

“No one has been allowed to go in only those who were inside are allowed to go out now.”

Leaders of the EFF have also started patrolling the area, urging members to return to the convening area.

Police are also guarding several shops on Madiba Street, while some are also patrolling the area.

Ramaphosa responds to national shutdown

In his weekly letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said while the state has a duty to uphold the right to peaceful protest, it has a responsibility to prevent any attempt to violate any of the other rights in the Constitution.

“Particularly as we remember the events of 21 March 1960, when 69 peaceful protestors in Sharpeville were killed by the apartheid police, we need to be resolute in our defence of the right to peaceful protest. But we should be clear that the right to protest does not give anyone the right to harass, intimidate or threaten anyone else,” Ramaphosa said.

“It does not give anyone the right to damage property or cause harm to any person. One person’s right to protest should in no way infringe on any other person’s right to life and dignity. It should not impede their freedom of movement and association, or their right to engage in their trade or profession without hindrance.”

Additional reporting Amanda Watson