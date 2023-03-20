Bongo Maffin’s Stoan gets dragged for tweeting ‘f*** EFF’ during national shutdown

Kaunda Selisho

Musician and actor Stoan Seate ruffled a lot of feathers on Monday morning, when he insulted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) amid fanfare surrounding the national shutdown planned by the political party.

At the time of writing, his “f*** EFF” tweet had received over 1 000 replies and had been quoted over 500 times.

When a Twitter user receives that much engagement, the general assumption is that the response they are receiving is not good. Twitter users often use the slang term “getting cooked” to describe the phenomenon of being dogpiled on after tweeting something controversial or not too smart.

Stoan’s tweet was met with everything from insults to accusations of corruption and political affiliation with the African National Congress (ANC). Others used the opportunity to call him a failed musician but very few came to his defence.

I don’t get it yazi….there’s high unemployment rate, crime and unending load shedding yet you guys want people to fold their arms and accept this abuse from the government😩— Ung⭕️vernable🖕 (@_WiseySA) March 20, 2023

While most members of the EFF were focused on the business of the day, the EFF’s Naledi Chirwa hit back at Stoan with insults and accusations of her own.

Politician and musician Ringo Madlingozi also questioned Stoan’s position.

Aw Stoan😳! I thought load shedding was yo problem as well. I thought u can see that the majority of black people r still living in squalor. I thought their pain was yo pain as well. What has EFF done 2 black people that you have to swear it that much? Why so much self hate?— Ringo Madlingozi (@ndiyagodola) March 20, 2023

NATIONAL SHUTDOWN LIVE: What’s happening in SA on 20 March

Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called him impotent.

Omfana & you know it! Purely Impotent! https://t.co/muT4clgCoi— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 20, 2023

Jerrr Stone kante o Dom so, 🤔🤔we once met you ko Mafikeng and after we spoke with you, me and my wife, we concluded that this boy can't grow up, Stone o Dom, Dom kop. Thandiswa was right. Nee o Dom leiti yaka. Sematla, hethe straight.— Brusca (@Brusca101) March 20, 2023

Yo Stoan you're still alive 😳 what are you eating ?— bafana (@shanghai805) March 20, 2023

Stoan’s money

In addition to being a musician, Stoan has been working as an actor and TV presenter since the early 2000s.

In a 2021 interview with 702’s Bruce Whitfield, he spoke about the importance of managing your royalties well, adding “I’m still cashing cheques from the 90’s”.

He was also recently cast in the final season of the Showmax show, The Wife, in the role of Sefako – the love interest who is competing for Naledi’s affection.

Stoan also recently supported the three-day-long Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival.

According to IOL, the purpose of the festival is to stimulate the local art economy in the North West where Stoan hails from.

Speaking at the launch of the fifth installment of the festival earlier this month, he recalled how low attendance was in the beginning which led him and the other organisers to wonder if they would get to the point they are at now.

READ NEXT: Online ad claims Stoan Seate’s wife is a sex worker