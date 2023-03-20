Bongo Maffin’s Stoan gets dragged for tweeting ‘f*** EFF’ during national shutdown

Musician and actor Stoan Seate ruffled a lot of feathers on Monday morning, when he insulted the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) amid fanfare surrounding the national shutdown planned by the political party.
At the time of writing, his “f*** EFF” tweet had received over 1 000 replies and had been quoted over 500 times.
When a Twitter user receives that much engagement, the general assumption is that the response they are receiving is not good. Twitter users often use the slang term “getting cooked” to describe the phenomenon of being dogpiled on after tweeting something controversial or not too smart.
Stoan’s tweet was met with everything from insults to accusations of corruption and political affiliation with the African National Congress (ANC). Others used the opportunity to call him a failed musician but very few came to his defence.
While most members of the EFF were focused on the business of the day, the EFF’s Naledi Chirwa hit back at Stoan with insults and accusations of her own.
Politician and musician Ringo Madlingozi also questioned Stoan’s position.
Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called him impotent.
Stoan’s money
In addition to being a musician, Stoan has been working as an actor and TV presenter since the early 2000s.
In a 2021 interview with 702’s Bruce Whitfield, he spoke about the importance of managing your royalties well, adding “I’m still cashing cheques from the 90’s”.
He was also recently cast in the final season of the Showmax show, The Wife, in the role of Sefako – the love interest who is competing for Naledi’s affection.
Stoan also recently supported the three-day-long Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival.
According to IOL, the purpose of the festival is to stimulate the local art economy in the North West where Stoan hails from.
Speaking at the launch of the fifth installment of the festival earlier this month, he recalled how low attendance was in the beginning which led him and the other organisers to wonder if they would get to the point they are at now.
