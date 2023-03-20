National Shutdown: Nhlanhla Lux’s house ‘petrol-bombed’

Lunga Mzangwe

There is a heavy police presence outside Soweto Parliament leader and activist Nhlanhla Lux’s house after it was petrol-bombed in the early hours of this morning.

Lux has blamed the EFF for the incident and said his mother and a child were inside the house at the time.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said they heard the blast around 4am.

“We just heard the blast, and that’s it,” she said.

Lux has been vocal on social media condemning the Economic Freedom Fighters over the planned national shutdown which began in earnest at midnight.

Three neighbours were affected by the blast, and their windows have been shattered.

Nhlanhla Lux’s home. Photo: The Citizen/Lunga Mzangwe

This morning police minister Bheki Cele said more than 24 000 tyres hidden under bridges and at different points alongside roads had been confiscated.

More than 6000 were seized in the Western Cape, 4500 in the Free State, 3600 in Gauteng, 1513 in the Eastern Cape and a few in other provinces.

Tyres are used to blockade roads and cause descriptions during protests.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said 87 people across the country have been arrested so far.

“Of the eighty-seven arrested, 41 were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in North West, 15 in Free State.

There are also arrests in other provinces such as Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape,” Mathe said.

#NationalShutdown RTJ Namane Tembisa, by shell blockaded..Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) monitoring

“Updates will be provided as and when information becomes available.”

Sporadic attempts at starting the national shutdown started at midnight this morning, with protests and fires in Braamfontein, Lenasia as well as Soweto quickly being shut down by the police.

Other protests are happening across the country; however, these seem to be isolated for the most part.

Phola, MPUMALANGA

-Streets blocked with burning tyres – N12 traffic flowing



*Close to Duvha Power Station, Old Bethal Rd., Emalahleni, MPu

-Road blocked



*R547, Thebelihle, Kriel, MPU



*PDM Nhlapo Rd, Middelburg, MPU

-road blocked with stones

– SAPS arrived#NationalShutdown— CURRENT UPDATES🇿🇦🇿🇲🇿🇼🇲🇼🇲🇿🇧🇼🇨🇩 (@currentupdate3) March 20, 2023

There is also a strong police presence at OR Tambo International Airport which was warned to close down.

The Airports Company SA reported this morning all its airports were open and fully operational.

Additional reporting Amanda Watson