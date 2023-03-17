National shutdown: SANDF on standby and will prioritise protection of national key points

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has announced that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be on standby from Friday, ahead of the planned protest organised by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The SANDF is on standby and will participate in the event that the situation on the ground dictates that the SANDF exercises their secondary role of supporting the SAPS, said Mosikili said during the NatJOINTS’ media briefing on Friday evening.

The SANDF will be deployed from Friday until 17 April.

Mosikili assured South Africans that there will be no national shutdown on Monday.

“The Constitution guarantees the right to protest peacefully and within the ambit of the law and protesters must not infringe o the rights of others. Government has a responsibility to protect property and to protect those who do not wish to participate in protests or strikes against intimidation or threats of violence,” said Mosikili.

The SANDF will prioritise the protection of national key points under threat as per prevailing intelligence/information on hand.

It will also respond to situations which go beyond the control of the law enforcement agencies in support to the police as determined by the respective PROVJOINTS.

Ports of entry

Mosikili said security will also be heightened at all South Africa’s ports on entry to ensure travel in and out of the country is not disturbed.

“We assure travellers into and out of the country that there is no need to panic. A word of caution to travellers that they might need to make provision for extra time factoring in security measures that will be in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone, including tourists.

“We want to reiterate the right to protest must be exercised in a manner that will not infringe on other people’s rights. The law will be applied decisively in this. The right to picket will not be abused.

“There will be no barricading of roads, burning of tyres to blockade roads and looting. Destruction of property is against the law.”

The law enforcement agencies were also closely monitoring social media for any incitement of violence.

“Therefore, members of the public are cautioned against spreading messages that seek to mobilise communities to shutdown roads, intimidate and incite violence, as well as messages encouraging damage to economic sites.”