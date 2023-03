Tensions escalated in various parts of the country on Sunday ahead of Monday’s long-awaited Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) “mother of all shutdowns”. Police presence increased Integrated law enforcement agencies across the country were gearing up for the planned protest action, with the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Service (Saps) already patrolling the Johannesburg central business district and Alexandra township. Following threats from the red berets, Pan Africa Shopping Centre was closed on Saturday, which led to increased police presence in and around Alexandra. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa deploys over 3 000 soldiers for EFF national shutdown The...

Tensions escalated in various parts of the country on Sunday ahead of Monday’s long-awaited Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) “mother of all shutdowns”.

Police presence increased

Integrated law enforcement agencies across the country were gearing up for the planned protest action, with the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Service (Saps) already patrolling the Johannesburg central business district and Alexandra township.

Following threats from the red berets, Pan Africa Shopping Centre was closed on Saturday, which led to increased police presence in and around Alexandra.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa deploys over 3 000 soldiers for EFF national shutdown

The planned protest has not only left authorities in a state of panic, but residents as well. While a number of residents in Alexandra said they were ready to take to the streets, some were still hesitant about the protest, and vendors at Pan Africa Shopping Centre were confident it would be business as usual.

Residents torn

Vendor Relebogile Kazi said it didn’t seem likely that the red berets would forge ahead with the protest – “many of them here are starting to get cold feet, because they can see the authorities.

“Both the JMPD and Saps have been patrolling all day … police vans and nyalas have been going up and down,” she added.

In Soweto, residents said they were also torn between supporting the movement and staying away. Mpho Segodi, a member of Operation Dudula, said they were still waiting on communication from their leaders.

A resident of Soshanguve in Pretoria, Omphile Tsela, said “forces are ready to march to the Union Buildings for the staged protest. We are well prepared for this fight and people will see”.

“We cannot pretend like we do not see what is happening. Why are we not getting load shedding now all of a sudden?

“The EFF announced this movement and its reasons a while ago, but why now, hours before the protest there is no load shedding at all?”

ALSO READ: EFF’s ‘National Day of Action’ shutdown likely to be a flop

Power utility Eskom announced load shedding would continue to be suspended until 5am today. “Thereafter, stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday (today),” the power utility said.

In a tweet, the government explained why load shedding had to be implemented: “Load shedding is done to protect the national electricity network by balancing supply and demand.

“If this is not done, the national grid will shut down entirely and the entire country will be blacked out for days to weeks.”

National police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola, who conducted a security state-of-readiness walkabout in Gauteng, said that he was quite pleased about the integrated service in the province.

Despite authorities being on high alert, in Gauteng and the Western Cape police and civil organisations had been removing tyres from roads in a bid to avoid them being burnt during the protest.

Former Operation Dudula leader and Soweto parliament leader Nhlanhla Lux said on Twitter they’ve been up all night “doing what we do best!”

Been up all night doing what we do best!



Commanders at every corner clearing hidden tires from intersections, highways etc.



Caught a few red nose clowns but let them go shem after they apologized a million times and even got rid of their t-shirts.



Ready for Monday!

Lets go— nhlanhlalux (@nhlanhla_lux_) March 19, 2023

“Commanders at every corner, clearing hidden tyres from intersections, highways,” he noted. “Caught a few red-nose clowns but let them go, shem, after they apologised a million times and even got rid of their T-shirts.

“Ready for Monday! Lets go,” Lux tweeted.