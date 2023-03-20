NATIONAL SHUTDOWN LIVE: What’s happening in SA on 20 March

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown is underway, with protests breaking out around South Africa on Monday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said more than 80 people have already been arrested. He said authorities will monitor the situation throughout the day.

The red berets demanded Ramaphosa step down and are protesting against the constant bouts of load shedding that South Africa has experienced for months.

Reporting from the scene, The Citizen News’ Lunga Mzangwe said there was a heavy police presence outside the activist’s Soweto home.

Activist Nhlanhla Lux’s house was reportedly petrol-bombed shortly after 4 am on Monday. Lux blamed the EFF for the incident.

There is also a strong police presence at OR Tambo International Airport which was warned to close down.

Compiled and updated by Cheryl Kahla. Additional Reporting by Faizel Patel and Lunga Mzangwe.