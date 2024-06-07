Nelson Mandela Bay needs more than R1bn to fix flood damage

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will request R155 million amid ongoing mop-up operations.

The floods that devastated Nelson Mandela Bay, in Eastern Cape, have caused damages exceeding R1 billion as recovery efforts continue.

At least eight people, most of them in Kariega, have died in Nelson Mandela Bay due to severe weather that has caused widespread flooding in the metro.

Declared a national disaster in the Eastern Cape, the floods have destroyed schools and homes, and more than 2,500 people have been affected.

Despite ongoing mop-up operations, some areas remain inaccessible due to flood-damaged road infrastructure.

Money for short-and long-term solutions

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has since quantified the damages.

According to the metro’s acting city manager Luvuyo Magalela, a report revealed that the estimated cost of the damage amounted to R1 137 160 152.00.

Magalela highlighted that this amount included short-and long-term solutions.

“The recovery efforts are continuing and the quantification of the damages is being determined,” he said in a statement.

The city manager reported significant damage across Nelson Mandela Bay, particularly affecting the human settlements, electricity and energy, and roads and infrastructure directorates.

ALSO READ: Insurance claims mount as floods devastate Eastern Cape

The damages include swept-away water pipelines, flooded wastewater treatment facilities, damaged boundary walls, and harm to water, mechanical, and electrical equipment.

Additionally, several electrical substations and transformers were blown out.

Sports facilities also suffered damage due to the heavy rains.

“Relief continues to be provided. Affected communities were directed to the nearest shelters where assistance was being provided.

“We have 19 shelters, and 2 649 residents have been affected so far. We continue to work with other stakeholders to provide sustainable solutions, and suitable land parcels have been identified and are available,” Magalela said.

Municipality to request millions in the interim

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Gary Van Niekerk has confirmed that the municipality will request R155 million in the interim.

The funds will be used to assist displaced people and repair infrastructure damaged by the floods in Kariega.

“That R155 million is money that is unspent from our conditional grants,” he told SABC News.

READ MORE: Nelson Mandela Bay floods: Ramaphosa sends condolences as death tolls remains at 7

Having met with various government officials, Van Niekerk indicated that Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, had given a provisional green light to use the funds where necessary.

“At the moment, there are a lot of people living in community centres and church halls,” the mayor said, adding that some of the facilities did not cater to a large portion of people.

The amount is for the long and short term solutions to the damage caused by the floods over the weekend. NMB mayor Gary Van Niekerk says the Municipality has written a letter to treasury requesting 155 million rand to assist with the disaster. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Qd7i9UUq1T — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) June 7, 2024

Land identified for residents

Van Niekerk further stated that the municipality has already identified land for temporary residential units and for building permanent homes for the flood victims who need to be relocated.

“We will take these people who have been living, all these years, below the flood line and move them to a place that’s much safer to live on a permanent basis,” the mayor continued.

“We are now going to use that money with the blessing of Cogta [Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs] and Human Settlements Ministers for this disaster. What we need to get now is pockets of land that we have already identified.

RELATED: Nelson Mandela Bay floods: At least seven dead, 500 residents relocated

“The land is some municipal land and some public works land. You know the processes in terms of local government being heavily or over regulated.

“But we are going to fast-track all those processes to ensure that all people are moved out of these halls,” Van Niekerk added.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Nelson Mandela Bay.