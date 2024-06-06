Insurance claims mount as floods devastate Eastern Cape

Gqeberha communities have come together to provide essential support to floods victims.

In the wake of devastating floods in the Eastern Cape, Santam has received over 254 claims for damage to property and assets.

This number was accumulated just in 48 hours. The insurer said it expects the claims to rise in the coming days.

While the full extent of the damage is still unknown, Rowland Ramalingam, Santam’s Head of Non-Motor Claims, cautioned that the number of claims is likely to increase as policyholders begin to file claims.

“At this stage, we are not certain of the extent of the damage. We also are not certain what the claims will possibly amount to. In the coming days, we expect the number of claims to increase as policyholders begin to file claims. The 254 claims only affect the Eastern Cape but could rise even higher as impacted policyholders in KwaZulu-Natal commence filing claims. More importantly, we caution the public to take precautions and to be safe,” said Ramalingam.

Furthermore, the insurer says it has activated its Catastrophe Claims Management protocols, deploying personnel to affected areas to expedite claims processing.

Community offers relief amid a storm

In efforts to band together in the face of disaster, Gqeberha communities have come together to provide essential support to those affected.

With the help of police, Community Police Forums (CPFs), and local businesses have played an essential role in providing relief efforts.

Most of them have donated funds while some have provided basic necessities such as food, water, and clothing.

According to Colonel Priscilla Naidu, South African Police Service (Saps) Kamesh and Kwanobuhle have been actively supporting their communities with nourishing meals since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Station Commanders Brigadier Andre Swart and Colonel Tony Nomdoe, along with their teams, volunteered at temporary shelters, providing hot meals, blankets, and essential items.

“SAPS Kariega with the assistance of the Women’s Network and Men for Change have risen to the occasion by opening their hearts and wallets to the flood victims. Not only have they provided a hot meal to the distraught and displaced families, they also offered emotional support. The spirit of volunteerism and mutual aid has been truly inspiring, showcasing the strength and unity between law enforcement and the communities,” Naidu added.

In addition, Saps Kabega Park and the Gift of the Givers distributed 600 food parcels and blankets at the Kuyga Community Hall. The Gift of the Givers has been instrumental in the relief efforts, responding promptly to the crisis.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Vuyisile Ncata lauded the efforts of all participants who contributed in providing relief to the bereaved and the now homeless from the devastation of the floods.

“In times of crisis, it is the unity and compassion of people that make the most significant difference. The actions of these good-hearted individuals, organizations, and our Saps members have shown that even in the darkest of times, the light of human kindness shines brightly,” said Ncata.