News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

6 minute read

26 Jul 2024

11:50 am

WATCH: Netflix discussion highlights importance of online safety for children

Safeguarding children online and offline should be a collective effort between stakeholders including parents

Netflix discussion highlights importance of child online safety

Parenting expert Nikki Bush moderating a panel discussion about the importance of parental controls at the Netflix Families event. Photo: Supplied

Online safety for children has come under the spotlight at a discussion involving Netflix and industry stakeholders.

The panel discussion around child online safety, chaired by parenting expert Nikky Bush, was held in Melrose on Thursday with representatives from the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies and the Film and Publications Board (FPB).

Watch: Rianette Leibowitz speaks about the role media plays in creating awareness

Online safety responsibility

Shola Sanni, director of public policy at Netflix, said the digital age has unlocked unprecedented opportunities for learning, access to information and how services are accessed and consumed on streaming services.

“This unprecedented access is in need of a powerful tool. So, like they say, ‘with great power, comes great responsibility’ and as parents, educators, policymakers and media, we must ensure that while the doors of knowledge remain wide open, they must also be safe.

“The internet, with all its vast resources, also poses risks, especially to younger vulnerable audiences and it is imperative that we prioritise online child safety to protect our children from premature exposure to age-inappropriate content,” Sanni said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Meta unveils #EbaSafeOnline Comic Book in SA for parents and children

Safeguarding children

Sanni said Netflix takes the responsibility of implementing robust parental control measures which take less than 30 seconds to enable on the app, which is a welcomed measure for those who have concerns.

“These 30 seconds are the investment I need to make that will determine the difference between what my child watches [and] what is age appropriate for her.”  

Sanni said safeguarding children online and offline should be a collective effort between stakeholders including parents who have the power to control their children’s viewing choices.

Parents need to take charge

Educational psychologist, Dr Tshepiso Matentjie said parents simply need to take charge.

“The reality is that a lot of parents are intimidated by technology. They are required to let go of the idea of being an expert in this case, and to be teachable, opening themselves for modern online platforms to teach and challenge them. Once they have a hold of this, they can take on an advisory and guardian role to their children.”

Netflix said its collaboration with the FPB ensures adherence to regulatory standards and enhances online safety, while its maturity rating aligns with local regulations, ensuring that parents can effectively manage and supervise their children’s viewing experience. 

Media

Cyber safety and digital expert and managing editor of BabyYumYum, Rianette Leibowitz, said the media plays a crucial role in highlighting digital and online safety.

“Without their support, we don’t reach the audiences.”

The panellists also explored the latest trends and best practices for protecting children in the digital age. They discussed steps parents and caregivers can take to ensure children thrive while being protected from online risks.

The discussion further addressed how regulatory frameworks can address online harms against children without limiting their rights or access.

Bush highlighted a pertinent point, saying a study has revealed that when a parent talks to their children, they speak over 900 words. However, when the TV is on in the background while the parent is talking to their children, that number drops to just 171 words.

ALSO READ: Google’s new privacy tool updates ensure internet safety for South Africans

Read more on these topics

children internet Netflix Online safety

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I want the blood of an Afrikaner’: Chaos at Tshwane council as mayor refuses to apologise
South Africa Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA’s new chief justice
Politics Zizi Kodwa resigns as ANC MP
South Africa JRA threatens to cancel tender after Lilian Ngoyi Street repair delays
Politics City of Joburg approves R2.5 billion overseas loan

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES