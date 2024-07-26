WATCH: Netflix discussion highlights importance of online safety for children

Safeguarding children online and offline should be a collective effort between stakeholders including parents

Parenting expert Nikki Bush moderating a panel discussion about the importance of parental controls at the Netflix Families event. Photo: Supplied

Online safety for children has come under the spotlight at a discussion involving Netflix and industry stakeholders.

The panel discussion around child online safety, chaired by parenting expert Nikky Bush, was held in Melrose on Thursday with representatives from the Department of Communication and Digital Technologies and the Film and Publications Board (FPB).

Watch: Rianette Leibowitz speaks about the role media plays in creating awareness

The managing editor of @BabyYumYumSA Rianette Liebowitz (@rianette) says the media plays a crucial role in highlighting digital and online safety. #NetflixSA #NetflixFamily @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/3aBIfFJXBU — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 25, 2024

Online safety responsibility

Shola Sanni, director of public policy at Netflix, said the digital age has unlocked unprecedented opportunities for learning, access to information and how services are accessed and consumed on streaming services.

“This unprecedented access is in need of a powerful tool. So, like they say, ‘with great power, comes great responsibility’ and as parents, educators, policymakers and media, we must ensure that while the doors of knowledge remain wide open, they must also be safe.

“The internet, with all its vast resources, also poses risks, especially to younger vulnerable audiences and it is imperative that we prioritise online child safety to protect our children from premature exposure to age-inappropriate content,” Sanni said.

Not all risks are perceived equally. Parents are more comfortable with streaming, online games and messaging apps. #NetflixSA #NetflixFamily @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/CyR6Mqk1aB — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 25, 2024

Safeguarding children

Sanni said Netflix takes the responsibility of implementing robust parental control measures which take less than 30 seconds to enable on the app, which is a welcomed measure for those who have concerns.

“These 30 seconds are the investment I need to make that will determine the difference between what my child watches [and] what is age appropriate for her.”

Sanni said safeguarding children online and offline should be a collective effort between stakeholders including parents who have the power to control their children’s viewing choices.

Children expressed similar concerns to parents and tailor their safety approach based on the online service. #NetflixSA #NetflixFamily @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/LIRx88hKlI July 25, 2024

Parents need to take charge

Educational psychologist, Dr Tshepiso Matentjie said parents simply need to take charge.

“The reality is that a lot of parents are intimidated by technology. They are required to let go of the idea of being an expert in this case, and to be teachable, opening themselves for modern online platforms to teach and challenge them. Once they have a hold of this, they can take on an advisory and guardian role to their children.”

Netflix said its collaboration with the FPB ensures adherence to regulatory standards and enhances online safety, while its maturity rating aligns with local regulations, ensuring that parents can effectively manage and supervise their children’s viewing experience.

Parents use different strategies to manage their childrens online activities, depending on the service #NetflixSA #NetflixFamily @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/IYcDhrFwZp — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 25, 2024

Media

Cyber safety and digital expert and managing editor of BabyYumYum, Rianette Leibowitz, said the media plays a crucial role in highlighting digital and online safety.

“Without their support, we don’t reach the audiences.”

The panellists also explored the latest trends and best practices for protecting children in the digital age. They discussed steps parents and caregivers can take to ensure children thrive while being protected from online risks.

The discussion further addressed how regulatory frameworks can address online harms against children without limiting their rights or access.

Bush highlighted a pertinent point, saying a study has revealed that when a parent talks to their children, they speak over 900 words. However, when the TV is on in the background while the parent is talking to their children, that number drops to just 171 words.

