Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Digital News Editor

1 minute read

28 Jul 2024

09:10 pm

Zuma ‘to be expelled from the ANC’ – report

Zuma faced a Disciplinary Committee this past weekend.

Will Zuma show up for his ANC disciplinary hearing this time?

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will reportedly be booted from the party next week after a recent disciplinary hearing.

Broadcaster eNCA said it had “reliably learnt” that Zuma would be found guilty of misconduct and be expelled by the ANC’s Disciplinary Committee.

This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

Jacob Zuma

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Students suspended over Cape Town school ‘slave auction’ [VIDEO]
South Africa ‘Non-compliant’ security guard training facility turned ‘Libyan military camp’ [VIDEO]
Politics ‘Orania belongs to us’ – Malema [VIDEO]
South Africa ‘At least Zuma consulted us’ – Zondo unhappy about latest judiciary budget cuts
Celebs And Viral ‘Business as usual’ for Mama Joy as she heads to Olympics despite McKenzie stopping trips for superfans

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES