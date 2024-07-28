Zuma ‘to be expelled from the ANC’ – report

Zuma faced a Disciplinary Committee this past weekend.

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma will reportedly be booted from the party next week after a recent disciplinary hearing.

Broadcaster eNCA said it had “reliably learnt” that Zuma would be found guilty of misconduct and be expelled by the ANC’s Disciplinary Committee.

This is a developing story.