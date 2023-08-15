The Eris era? SA public urged to vaccinate amid global spread of new Covid-19 variant

By Cornelia Le Roux

Following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) has cautioned that the strain could likely cause severe symptoms for the immune-compromised and people over 65 who are not vaccinated.

Eris declared a Covid ‘variant of interest’

Scientists at the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially started tracking the EG.5.1 variant, commonly known as Eris, a few weeks ago, earning the classification of a “variant of interest”.

The novel strain of the Covid-19 virus shares a lineage with the Omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.9.2 and has started popping up in various countries, including the United Kingdom, China and the United States.

The WHO notes that, while the variant displays traits such as heightened prevalence, growth advantages and immune evasion properties, there is no reported escalation in disease severity to date.

SAMA warns of ‘severe symptoms’ for certain groups

SAMA chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa told Jacaranda FM that Eris could have severe effects on older people.

“It is concerning because it could cause severe symptoms to those who are immune-compromised, who might not be vaccinated, and older people above the age of 65.

“The reason there is a resurgent now could be a winding down of the previous immunity obtained from the vaccine, that people have abandoned public health measures of prevention, and the whining down of natural immunity and travelling in and out of the country.

‘Vaccinate, masks and social distancing’

Mzukwa recommended the wearing of masks and social distancing going forward.

“The government should be encouraging citizens who are at high risk to vaccinate and prevent infection and there should be continuous public messaging on how to avoid infection,” Mzukwa.

Rise of Eris: New Covid strain spreading globally

Earlier this month, The Citizen reported that in the relatively short span of time since its detection in the UK at the end of May, it has also become the second-most common strain of the coronavirus in the country after Arcturus.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Eris already makes up one in seven new cases.

According to My London, Eris is also spreading rapidly across Europe, Asia and North America. Japan said it is seeing a “ninth wave” of Covid infections.

Role of ‘Barbenheimer effect’ in rise of UK infections?

Experts have been speculating that the “Barbenheimer effect”, the social media frenzy around the concurrent release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on 21 July, may have been playing a role in the rise of infections in the UK.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told the Mail Online that “increased cinema attendance” and “more indoor mixing” due to bad weather, as well as waning immunity from previous vaccinations or infections, may have contributed.

Globally, Eris accounts for around 20% of Covid sequences in Asia, 10% of sequences from Europe, and 7% in North America.

