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New DNA lab in KZN should improve backlog, investigations and prosecution of GBVF cases

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

28 April 2026

01:07 pm

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The lab serves as an essetential tool for DNA evidence to rape and violent-crime prosecutions.

New DNA lab to fight GBV in KwaZulu-Natal

Picture: SA Government

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The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) welcomed the launch of a new forensic science laboratory in Mayville, west of Durban.

It said it marks a significant step toward strengthening the criminal justice response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Unveiling of the forensic science laboratory in Mayville, west of Durban. Picture: @SAgovnews/X

Speedrunning backlogs and delays

The launch of the facility on Thursday comes after a 2025 CGE investigation into the implementation of Pillar 3 of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF. It focuses on justice, safety and protection.

The inquiry found that limited DNA processing capacity was contributing to case backlogs, delays in investigations and weaker prosecution outcomes.

DNA forensic laboratory

Following that investigation, the commission recommended that the justice cluster prioritise a fully capacitated DNA forensic laboratory in KwaZulu-Natal. This, to speed up forensic turnaround times and help finalise cases more efficiently.

The new facility is expected to improve evidence management, reduce DNA processing delays and support stronger investigations and prosecutions in GBVF-related matters.

CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said the development marks a “critical milestone”. He said it reflects the commission’s calls for a more effective criminal justice response to GBVF.

“This development marks a significant step towards improving forensic capacity and enhancing access to justice for survivors,” Baloyi said.

The commission has urged the justice cluster to establish similar facilities in other provinces to address delays linked to outstanding DNA analysis and to improve access to justice across the country.

It said it will continue monitoring the rollout to ensure the intervention delivers measurable results.

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South Africa’s backlog crisis

In 2025, the portfolio committee on police reported that the South African Police Service (Saps) Forensic Science Laboratory was facing a DNA backlog of more than 140 000 cases, despite repeated promises that the crisis was improving.

Committee chair Ian Cameron said the situation threatens the criminal justice system and weakens the fight against gender-based violence.

He added that the backlog could keep thousands of victims from getting justice while violent offenders remain free.

Cameron argued that DNA evidence is essential to rape and violent-crime prosecutions, but poor management has turned forensic services into a barrier rather than a support for justice.

He also raised alarm over expired service contracts for forensic equipment, stalled partnerships with universities and other repeated failures in the division.

Cameron said the committee will ask the Auditor-General to conduct a full forensic audit and insisted that Saps forensic services must be stabilised, restructured and made accountable.

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Commission for Gender Equality Gender-based Violence (GBV) justice KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

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