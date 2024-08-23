New government database will exclude employed people from receiving free services

'Whoever that is hiding their employment must not benefit from free benefits that are due to our people,' says Lesufi.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province will use technology to stop those who are employed from benefitting from free government services.

Lesufi was speaking on Friday at the Presidential Imbizo in the East Rand where President Cyril Ramaphosa, government officials and communities discussed various issues.

“We are now launching an e-register Mr President, and this e-register will link up with all databases of government and retail stores so that whoever that is employed, whoever that is hiding their employment must not benefit from free benefits that are due to our people,” he said.

Free services for the poor

Lesufi said he had met with all the mayors in the province and had reached an agreement with them that an electronic indigent register would be established to enable the poor to receive free government service.

“We are ready now to launch what we call the e-indigent register. There are many people that are unemployed, but they cannot get free benefits – free electricity free water because they are not properly registered,” he said.

Free Wi-Fi

Lesufi also announced that 27 townships in the province would be free Wi-Fi zones.

“We are of the view president that children of the poor have a right to do their homework at home using free Wi-Fi,” he said.

Lesufi said free Wi-Fi in the townships would enable the unemployed to have an opportunity to apply for work in the comfort of their homes.

“President, the biggest challenge we are facing in this province is unemployment,” he said.

He said the province had several major infrastructure projects that were about to be launched. These projects were expected to created thousands of permanent jobs.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Ekurhuleni so that the airport can be an airport that can create jobs for our people,” he said.

Imbizo complaints

On the other hand, community members also had the chance to raise their concerns to the president and ask service delivery-related questions.

Community members raised concerns about corruption from government officials, slow delivery of RDP houses, crime in their communities and issues about illegal foreign nationals.