Race is on for ANC’s (and South Africa’s) top job

The ANC's Paul Mashatile and Fikile Mbalula have ambitions. But one should not discount Panyaza Lesufi's hunger to become president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile during the swearing-in ceremony of the new national executive members at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 3 July, 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

It is common practice in ANC circles for its leaders to start identifying themselves for top positions at the next elective conference, just after emerging from one.

As much as the ANC leaders seek to be diplomatic about who should succeed whom by toning down their interests for high office, it is well-known that their preoccupation is on how they can garner more support to get promoted to higher ranks in the ANC and, ultimately, in government.

So it should come as no surprise that there are already talks and scheming about who will be in charge of the ANC ship after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vacates the top seat at the 2027 ANC national elective conference.

ANC’s Mashatile and Mbalula have ambitions

And it is no secret that Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula have ambitions to lead the party and the country.

On the other hand, there are calls that are currently feeding the incumbent Gauteng ANC chair and premier Panyaza Lesufi’s hunger for the number one post.

However, as tradition has normally dictated that the one who ends up being the ANC president must first be the deputy, Mashatile is a few steps ahead of the other potential candidates.

Based on his current position, he seems likely to be the first choice when it comes to succession. With that being the case, the real battle is for the number two post and it seems likely that Mbalula and Lesufi will go headto-head to contest this position.

Provided that all of them run the race to become number one, Mashatile has behaved well in executing his deputy presidency duties.

He has been scandal-less in performing his present duties as the deputy of the ANC and the government.

This on its own looks like a political strategy on Mashatile’s part until he bags the top position.

Currently, his plans are right on track, even though he still has many skeletons in his closet.

When one looks at Lesufi, he has gained much traction and popularity in his supporter base to raise his hand to claim the presidency.

Through his fierceness in addressing Gauteng’s educational challenges and racism during his stint as MEC for education, he has built a solid reputation as a fearless leader.

In addition, through the Nasi iSpani programme and initiatives to eradicate crime in the province by forming the amaPanyaza, or crime prevention wardens, he has moulded himself into a leader who is action-oriented.

This is in spite of his initiatives being marred by challenges.

Fikile Mbalula in the spotlight

These leaders resonate well with the membership of the ANC. Serving in the most strategic office in the party puts Mbalula in the spotlight.

It gives him a unique upper hand to contest for president. Of the two potential candidates, he has the ability to easily influence the ANC membership as his office can give him access to directly engage them.

If he can use this wisely and take advantage of his popularity by saying the right things, he might have a fighting chance to throw his hat in the ring.

All these politicians are considered to be tried-and-tested leaders of the ANC.

So it will be unfair to jump the gun and point out who can actually secure the top seat at the present time.

The year 2027 is still far away, and political dynamics within the party are subject to change – so all three have an almost equal chance to lead the ANC one day.

But with everything that is taking place now, it would be advisable for them all to focus their energies on their current duties and not dwell upon the battles of succession.

