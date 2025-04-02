Soshanguve shooting: Seventh victim dies in mass murder case

A Zimbabwean man accused of partaking in the Soshanguve shooting recently abandoned his bail.

A seventh victim has died in hospital following a brutal attack and shooting in Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed.

“Yesterday we received bad news that a person who was in hospital died,” said Lesufi, who requested a moment of silence for the deceased during his address to the community on Wednesday afternoon.

Details of the shooting

The horrific incident occurred in the early hours of 22 March.

According to police reports, approximately 12 community safety patrollers were gathered on the street when they were confronted by five unidentified men, one of whom was armed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili previously stated that authorities responded to the scene around 6am on the Saturday, where they discovered four partially burned bodies with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that at about 3am, a group of community-based patrollers were converging to continue their patrols when they noticed five people on the street. When the group approached the five, a quarrel broke out, which ended with four dead and eight injured,” Muridili explained.

The attackers allegedly opened fire, shooting one patroller before assaulting others with rocks and wooden poles.

They then set the victims on fire. Four patrollers died at the scene, while the injured were rushed to the hospital where three victims have now succumbed to their injuries.

Arrests and ongoing investigation

A 27-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested on 24 March, two days after the deadly Soshanguve attack.

Police subsequently apprehended two additional suspects.

The first suspect was tracked to Soshanguve Extension 20, where authorities recovered a 9mm Girsan firearm with ammunition and a removed serial number.

The second suspect was found in Soshanguve Extension 6 with a 9mm CZ firearm with a filed-off serial number.

According to Lesufi’s statement at a memorial service, the suspects have admitted their involvement in the killings.

Suspect abandons bail application

The Zimbabwean national recently abandoned his bail application during his second appearance at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

He faces multiple charges including six counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

His previous charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and being in the country illegally, have been merged with the murder case.

A potential seventh murder charge may be added following another victim’s recent death.

Investigators believe the suspects may be linked to murders and house robberies from 21 February.

The recovered firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine their connection to other serious crimes in Gauteng.

The case has been postponed to 17 April for further investigation, with the suspect remaining in custody.

Community recovery efforts

To address ongoing issues in the community, Lesufi announced the formation of a steering committee to help stabilise the area after the tragedy.

“The Steering Committee will have representatives of young people, civic organisations, political parties… whoever that claims to represent the people of Marry Me, will serve in the committee,” said Lesufi.

He explained that the committee’s task is to “formalise everything” from water, electricity, sanitation, roads, and other public services delivery.

Addressing illegal activities in Marry Me

During his address to the community, Lesufi expressed concern about illegal alcohol and drug sales in the settlement.

“This thing of every third house selling alcohol, drugs and every other illegal substance [is wrong],” he stated.

Lesufi said he didn’t understand why the community was pleased by alcohol, but urged its members to commit to managing its consumption.

He stressed that those who sell alcohol should obtain the appropriate permits and licenses.

“The permits to sell alcohol will explain to you that this is the time you should open, and the time you should close,” he noted.

The premier further emphasised that all liquor traders in Marry Me must ensure that they are licensed by July 2025.

He warned that those who do not comply when the deadline is reached would be shut down.

