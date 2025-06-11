New platform Spaan opens new path for South African job seekers

With over 100 000 users in two months, Spaan is revolutionising job hunting in SA by providing verified, shareable profiles for job seekers.

Founder and CEO of Spaan Afika Nontso with broadcaster Anele Mdoda at the media launch in Rosebank, Johannesburg on 10 June 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Amid an above-30% youth unemployment crisis in South Africa, Spaan, the country’s first verification-led employment platform, was yesterday officially launched in Johannesburg.

Founder Afika Nontso said the platform was “built to restore trust, dignity, expand access and connect job seekers to real opportunities”.

Bridging the gap between tech and accessibility

A SAP software product consultant and entrepreneur, Nontso has spent years working on innovative solutions that bridge the gap between technology and accessibility.

With extensive experience in USSD, a communications protocol used by GSM cellphone projects, employment solutions and a “passion for empowering underserved communities”, Nontso said he has “learnt how technology can give people access to jobs”.

“Within two months of being established, our registration has totalled 100 000. This is when I realised that a number of people are out there hungry for job opportunities.

‘Verification, inclusivity and accessibility’

“Verification, inclusivity and accessibility is at the core of the platform,” said Nontso.

At the heart of the Spaan report is a shareable, verified profile, confirming a candidate’s personal details, identity and qualifications.

Spaan chief marketing officer Tlali Taoana said the platform was designed to “reduce friction in hiring – helping employers access credible, pre-vetted talent, while giving job-seekers a fair and trusted way to stand out and prove they are ready to work”.

Designed for all job markets

Taoana said Spaan was inclusive by design, working across devices and accessible via mobile, USSD and WhatsApp.

“Whether you are a domestic worker in Soweto, a technician in Polokwane or a graduate in Cape Town, Spaan empowers you to show up with proof and be recognised in both the informal and formal job market.

“Through targeted national campaigns in townships, universities, informal markets and small, medium and micro enterprise networks, Spaan is already activating across the country connecting freelancers, tradespeople and professionals to meaningful employment.”

For employers, Spaan simplifies recruitment, said Taoana.

