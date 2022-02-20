Queen Elizabeth, 95, tests positive for Covid-19

Cheryl Kahla

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 12 days after Prince Charles – who also tested positive – visited his mother at Windsor.

At the time, however, the 95-year-old monarch wasn’t experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

Queen Elizabeth tests positive

Covid-19 diagnosis

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s Covid-19 status. The palace said her symptoms are mild and she intends to continue with “light duties”.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it said.

The Palace said Queen Elizabeth will “receive medical attention and follow all appropriate guidelines”. The Palace previously confirmed the Queen is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Prince Andrew’s sexual assault scandal

The Queen’s Covid-19 scare comes amid the Royal family’s sexual assault scandal. Earlier this month, Prince Andrew settled a sexual assault civil lawsuit in the US.

As per various US news outlets, the Queen’s youngest son reportedly settled for £12 million (R246 million) which Queen Elizabeth partly funded.

Prince Andrew, 61, was stripped of his royal and patronages and military titles back in January 2022, and his military affiliations have been returned to the Queen.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Phillip, died aged 99 back in April 2021,

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

On 6 February, Queen Elizabeth celebrated 70 years on the throne, and national celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee are due to be held on 2 June 2022.

Her Birthday Parade – known as Trooping the Colour Over – well see some 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians come together to mark The Queen’s official birthday.

Beginning at Buckingham Palace, the Parade will move down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.

The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.