Cyber security company supports Rakia mission to space

Faizel Patel

A cyber security solutions company is supporting the Rakia Israeli space mission by hosting the communication to the specialised control centre, located at its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

It will also be accommodating a visitor centre.

On Friday, Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), where he will conduct 35 experiments, ranging from research in food and agriculture, medical testing and the impact of microgravity on plastic degradation.

The mission is set to last eight to 10 days.

As part of the undertaking, a unique Rakia Mission Centre has been built at the Check Point Software offices in Tel Aviv.

This will include a control room, from which scientists, artists and educators can monitor the activities of Stibbe and make necessary changes to experiments in real-time, while conducting a direct dialogue with the control room of the ISS in the United States.

Oded Vanunu, head of product vulnerabilities research at Check Point Software Technologies, said in recent years, civilian companies have spent billions of dollars trying to create an ‘easy’ path into space, which has created new technologies.

But, in turn, new challenges for cyber security have emerged.

“With a huge amount of communication and data between spacecraft and Earth, every phase of the Rakia mission needs to be protected. We are proud to secure this vital communications between the space station and our control centre on Earth.”

The mission will also enable Israeli entrepreneurs and researchers to advance innovative ideas, and will provide a rare opportunity for them to test their enterprises in a unique study environment, thereby contributing to international and Israeli research industries.

The visitor centre will make the Rakia Mission Centre accessible to thousands of students, allowing them to experience the human journey into space through interactive elements and inspiring educational activities.

ALSO READ: Apple’s WWDC22 to kick off on 6 June as online event