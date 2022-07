AFP

Britons flock to Brighton beach at the weekend as they prepare for unusually high temperatures forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

In the United Kingdom, the weather office issued a first-ever “red” warning for extreme heat, cautioning there was a “risk to life”.

The Met Office said temperatures in southern England could exceed 40C on Monday or Tuesday for the first time, leading some schools to say they would stay closed next week.

